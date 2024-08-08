CGI's latest Momentum® release delivers advanced AI capabilities to help federal agencies streamline operations

Update also features enhancements for further improved productivity, compliance and security

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc.(CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today the release of Momentum 8.2, the latest version of its industry-leading budget, financial and acquisition management software. Purpose-built for federal agencies, the solution's latest update reinforces CGI's commitment to innovation and continuous delivery of productivity, compliance and security features with no disruption of service to federal clients.

Enhanced features found in Momentum 8.2 include AI-driven automation that streamlines workflows in budgeting, financial management and acquisitions, empowering agencies to improve productivity and efficiency within existing resource capacity. A new function, Momentum AI Assistant, provides tailored support to users across the system, increasing productivity and augmenting decision-making processes.

"Momentum 8.2 empowers federal agencies with cutting-edge technology that helps them enhance operational efficiency," said John B. Owens II, CGI Senior Vice-President Consulting Delivery, Federal Solutions Group. "With functions like Momentum AI Assistant, CGI enhances user support and process automation customized to meet the unique needs of federal agencies."

Momentum 8.2 also introduces fortified container security and support, aligning with federal cybersecurity guidelines. These enhancements reinforce CGI's commitment to safeguarding agency operations against evolving cyber threats through various measures, including data protection. Moreover, Momentum 8.2 ensures compliance with mandates including G-Invoicing, SFFAS 54 and DATA Act reporting requirements.

"CGI's commitment to innovation, compliance and security sets Momentum apart as the leading solution purpose-built for the federal government," said Kerry Canfield, CGI Vice-President. "As federal agencies face evolving and increasingly sophisticated security threats, Momentum is built with agency security in mind — it has been authorized for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is offered on the U.S. Treasury's Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO)'s shared service marketplace, ensuring seamless compliance with federal mandates."

CGI's Momentum solution is trusted by more than 180 federal government organizations to manage over US$1 trillion in budgeted authority and process millions of transactions annually. More information about Momentum can be found here.





About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Inc.'s Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com/Momentum.

