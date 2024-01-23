CGI's Sunflower asset management cloud solution receives FedRAMP® approval

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced that its Sunflower™ asset management cloud solution has received approval from FedRAMP®, certifying CGI's cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for use across federal government agencies in the U.S.

CGI's Sunflower cloud solution is a proven, built-for-federal capability that enables management of client property, including federal property, personal property and IT assets. Currently enabling management of 4.2 million client assets at over 75 federal entities, Sunflower asset management solutions provide clients with improved efficiency, software standardization and predictable costs, balancing client needs for flexibility and functionality. Many of the agencies currently using Sunflower today have authority to operate in cloud infrastructure environments.

"For federal asset and financial managers confronting the challenges posed by cybersecurity, cloud modernization and digital transformation, Sunflower empowers organizations to improve decision-making, accountability and transparency," said John B. Owens II, Senior Vice President Consulting Delivery, Federal Solutions Group, CGI. "Sunflower's listing as a FedRAMP-approved solution provides federal IT decisionmakers with additional confidence that CGI cloud technologies meet the highest security and compliance standards for mission-critical government entities."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. As one of the most stringent compliance processes an IT provider can undertake, FedRAMP includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Inc. Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com/sunflower.

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.