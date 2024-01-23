CGI's Sunflower asset management cloud solution receives FedRAMP® approval

News provided by

CGI Federal, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced that its Sunflower™ asset management cloud solution has received approval from FedRAMP®, certifying CGI's cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for use across federal government agencies in the U.S.

CGI's Sunflower cloud solution is a proven, built-for-federal capability that enables management of client property, including federal property, personal property and IT assets. Currently enabling management of 4.2 million client assets at over 75 federal entities, Sunflower asset management solutions provide clients with improved efficiency, software standardization and predictable costs, balancing client needs for flexibility and functionality. Many of the agencies currently using Sunflower today have authority to operate in cloud infrastructure environments.

"For federal asset and financial managers confronting the challenges posed by cybersecurity, cloud modernization and digital transformation, Sunflower empowers organizations to improve decision-making, accountability and transparency," said John B. Owens II, Senior Vice President Consulting Delivery, Federal Solutions Group, CGI. "Sunflower's listing as a FedRAMP-approved solution provides federal IT decisionmakers with additional confidence that CGI cloud technologies meet the highest security and compliance standards for mission-critical government entities."

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies and federal agencies. As one of the most stringent compliance processes an IT provider can undertake, FedRAMP includes an in-depth examination of a solution's data security and data governance capabilities, as well as the security practices of its cloud services.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc., a wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Inc. Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com/sunflower.

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.

Also from this source

CGI Federal & All In Solutions form Adcredo IT Solutions, a joint venture to serve federal agencies through managed services, AI and advanced data analytics

CGI Federal Inc., the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), announced today its partnership with All In...

U.S. Strategic Command selects CGI for advanced data integration services

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced the award of a five-year...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

High Tech Security

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.