CGI's Sunflower™ solution now available on U.S. Department of Treasury's Shared Services Marketplace

FAIRFAX, Va., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), the wholly-owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), today announced that Sunflower,™ its cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) asset management platform is now available as an offering on the U.S. Department of Treasury's shared services marketplace. The marketplace – the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office (FM QSMO) – acts as a centralized broker of commercial and federal solutions across government agencies for technology support and solutions for core financial systems, financial management services and solutions, and Treasury-centralized services.

CGI's Sunflower solution is a proven, built-for-federal solution that strengthens asset management, including for personal and real property. Currently supporting accountability of millions of assets at more than 75 federal agencies and support organizations, Sunflower provides robust capabilities promoting compliance, streamlining asset management processes and financial reporting and leveraging analytics and data for critical insights.

"Leaders across the federal enterprise will benefit from access to Sunflower, now recognized as a trusted solution by the federal government with the assurance that it meets the highest criteria for quality, compliance, and security," said John B. Owens II, CGI Senior Vice President Consulting Delivery, Federal Solutions Group. "Our listing on the Department of Treasury's shared services marketplace reinforces CGI's position as a valued partner for agencies during their financial system and process modernization journeys. CGI Federal remains committed to federally driven initiatives that help agencies meet their financial management needs through this innovative marketplace of solutions and services."

Sunflower, a proprietary CGI solution, supports the Financial Asset Information Management functions of the Federal Integrated Business Framework and can be incorporated with approved Core Financial Management systems found on the marketplace in support of auditability and financial reporting. Sunflower received authorization by Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) last year, certifying the solution for use across federal government agencies. This new capability joins CGI's Momentum® Enterprise Suite that also earned FM QSMO approval in 2023.

About CGI Federal

CGI Federal Inc. (CGI), a wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary of CGI Inc., is dedicated to partnering with federal agencies to provide solutions for defense, civilian, healthcare, justice, intelligence, and international affairs missions. Founded in 1976, CGI Inc. is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI Inc. delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI Inc. works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Inc. Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI Inc. shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com/Sunflower.

SOURCE CGI Federal, Inc.