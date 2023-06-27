CGI's sustainable business practices rated in the top 1% of companies globally by EcoVadis

Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For the second consecutive year, CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) has achieved a platinum rating from EcoVadis for its Sustainability Performance, placing in the top 1% of companies within the EcoVadis network. CGI's platinum rating recognizes the company's ongoing discipline in implementing and measuring initiatives in the categories of environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement practices.

"We are again proud to earn EcoVadis' highest rating in recognition of the evidence-based results we have achieved through our sustainable business practices," said George D. Schindler, CGI President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our commitment to sustainability extends to our clients and local educational institutions and charities, where our consultants share their expertise in using the power of technology to positively benefit the economic, social and environmental well-being of our communities."

CGI's ESG goals and progress are independently assessed by leading external organizations such as EcoVadis, the global standard for business sustainability ratings with more than 100,000 companies assessed across 175 countries. EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidenced-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Details about CGI's ESG priorities and measures are included in its 2022 ESG Report which also incorporates new topics such as the decarbonization of the company's supply chain, support for the economic prosperity of communities, nature and biodiversity, sustainable IT, and human rights—all in line with the United Nations sustainable development goals. The report also expands the coverage on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), health, and the well-being and safety of CGI professionals. CGI is committed to achieving net zero by 2030.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

