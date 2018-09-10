CG/LA Infrastructure Names Alex Wong as President

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CG/LA Infrastructure, the global leader in infrastructure thought leadership and development, today announced the appointment of Alex Wong as President, effective immediately. Wong, previously with the World Economic Forum as a Member of the Executive Committee and with responsibilities that included infrastructure, urban development, real estate, digital development, and the WEF's industry activities, brings over 25 years of experience working with leaders from business, government, international organizations, and civil society at the highest levels. As President, he will focus on scaling all of CG/LA's activities and impact, including the Leadership Forum series, to a global level.

Alex Wong

"The expansion of our executive team reinforces our commitment to identifying new ways to deliver value to infrastructure project developers, investors, and regulators through world-class partnership experiences," said Norman Anderson, who will remain chief executive officer and chairman of CG/LA Infrastructure. "Alex brings an unparalleled institutional performance record in accelerating innovative, solution-based partner success programs. We are thrilled he has joined our ranks as we focus on the future and achieving long-term, strategic success."

"This is an exciting time for CG/LA and the infrastructure industry at large, and I am thrilled to be taking on this new opportunity," said Wong. "I have always believed in the power of partnerships and collaboration to address critical challenges such as infrastructure development, and I look forward to closely working with Norm to lead CG/LA into this next phase of growth as we become an even more interconnected, global ecosystem."

Prior to joining the World Economic Forum, Alex spent more than ten years in a variety of management roles at Accenture, General Motors, and the US National Parks Service. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Toronto and a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard University. He also serves as Chair of the Swiss Council for International Bridges to Justice and on sits on several advisory boards within international organizations and think tanks with a focus on development financing and digital accessibility and governance.

About CG/LA Infrastructure

For three decades CG/LA Infrastructure has served as the foremost thought leader on global infrastructure investment and strategic project development. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CG/LA works with leading infrastructure executives, project owners, policymakers, investors, innovators, design practitioners, and risk specialists from over 30 countries across the public and private spectrum. The firm's globally-recognized Leadership Forum series highlights leading-edge strategies and compelling infrastructure projects accelerating global mobility, sustainability, and overall social impact. For more information on CG/LA's Leadership Forum series and the Blueprint 2025 2X Forum and initiative, please go here.

