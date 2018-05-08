In addition, CGN will be on site at the company's booth (#102), available to discuss and present CGN supply chain services, capabilities and an intelligent digital duplicate platform, TADA.

About the Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference

Gartner Supply Chain Executive Conference 2018 is the world's most important gathering of supply chain leaders. Disruptions large and small confront today's supply chains on a daily basis. At this year's conference, chief supply chain officers and their leadership teams focus how to recognize the impacts of disruptions and create transformational strategies that empower the organization to exceed performance expectations.

About CGN Global

CGN Global is a transformational service company that builds core partnerships with its clients, helping them define and deliver a step change to make them competitive. CGN teams operate across four continents to work seamlessly with clients in Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive, Financial Services, and Consumer Goods & Retail. CGN Global works with client leadership and across business functions from Supply Chain, Procurement, Manufacturing, and Distribution, to Strategy, Marketing & Finance. CGN Global leverages its unique frameworks, methods and tools within the CGN Edge, to help design strategy and accelerate to results. CGN Global has appeared on the Forbes - America's Best Management Consulting Firms list, two years in a row, highlighted for its excellence in Supply Chain.

CONTACT

Patrick Dierker, Associate Partner, CGN Global

W: (309) 495-2421

M: (309) 472 - 4478

Patrick.dierker@cgnglobal.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgn-global-to-present-at-the-gartner-supply-chain-executive-conference-300643712.html

SOURCE CGN Global

Related Links

http://www.cgnglobal.com

