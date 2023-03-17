CGNT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cognyte Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2023

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT).

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Cognyte common stock between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 1, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Cognyte Software Ltd. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies such as Facebook; and 2) the foregoing exposed the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

