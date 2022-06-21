CGS and Inspectorio Partner to Deliver Deep Visibility, Transparency, and End-to-End Quality Control for Fashion Brands, Manufacturers, and Retailers

Leaders in supply chain software solutions combine forces to offer best-of-breed solution for customers through strategic sales, marketing, and product partnership

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspectorio , creators of an AI-powered collaboration platform for quality control, tracking and compliance across the production chain, and CGS , a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced a global sales, marketing, and product partnership. This agreement will make it easier for manufacturers, suppliers and retailers to align internal shop floor control (SFC) operations with external quality, compliance and on-time delivery (OTD).

CGS is a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services. (PRNewsfoto/Inspectorio)

The partnership will improve the value proposition for the companies by combining CGS's BlueCherry® Shop Floor Control technology with Inspectorio's Sight quality management system. Bringing together the two platforms will give customers greater visibility into the supply chain and manufacturing. Seamless integration will bring CGS SFC production data into Inspectorio quality control dashboards. As a result, suppliers and manufacturers get end-to-end visibility with real-time production tracking.

"Now more than ever, every player along the value chain – from suppliers and manufacturers to retailers and customers – is demanding visibility, transparency and insights into manufacturing and shop floor operations," said Paul Magel, president of CGS Applications Division. "Our newest offering – Shop Floor Control Essential™ – feeds data collected straight from the shop floor into Inspectorio's algorithms and dashboards. We look forward to working closely with Inspectorio to increase brand awareness within their customer base and expand our global footprint to drive sales and provide customers with the best solution available to deliver actionable insight into operations."

Earlier this year, CGS announced the launch and global availability of Shop Floor Control (SFC) Essential at TexProcess Americas. This latest addition to its award-winning BlueCherry suite is a cloud-based solution that enables manufacturers, brands, and subcontractors to gain real-time visibility, control and insights into their complete supply chain and factory floor operations from any mobile device or browser.

"By combining forces, we're creating a win-win for everyone. Our combined solution enables total transparency, so our customers can reduce costs, improve product quality and gain real-time visibility into their operations," said Carlos Moncayo, CEO and Co-Founder for Inspectorio. "Working together, we deliver AI-driven quality, compliance and production tracking and deep, real-time insights into every step of the process."

Inspectorio's Sight technology empowers retailers, brands, vendors and factories to optimize their quality, sustainability and compliance operations. Inspectorio leverages machine learning to transition manufacturers from reactive interventions to a proactive, preventative approach to supply chain management. Sight automates quality operations, including activating self-inspections and analyzing large datasets to mitigate risk and ensure compliance.

By partnering with CGS, Inspectorio will be able to combine its network collaboration features, such as self-inspection program governance, remote inspections and risk-based automations, with expansive and detailed Shop Floor Control data to enhance its AI algorithms and improve its reporting and analytics offering for users across all levels of the production chain.

About Inspectorio

Inspectorio aims to build an interconnected, sustainable, and transparent supply chain via a cloud-based SaaS platform. Inspectorio helps brands, retailers, manufacturers and suppliers manage risk through digitalized quality, compliance and production tracking modules, and is used by over 7,000+ customers globally, including some of the world's largest brands and retailers. Inspectorio offers Inspectorio Sight for quality management, Inspectorio Rise for compliance management and Inspectorio Tracking to facilitate improved production tracking. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Inspectorio has over 280 employees across the globe. For more information, visit www.Inspectorio.com .

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning, and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS, and on LinkedIn .

Media Contacts:

Mark D. Tullio, CGS

[email protected]

Kent Ha

Firecracker PR for Inspectorio

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687

SOURCE Inspectorio