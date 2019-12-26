CGSC Foundation Announces New Scholarship Program

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Command and General Staff College Foundation announces the launch of a new competitive scholarship program for children and grandchildren of U.S. Army Command and General Staff College alumni who are Life Members of the Foundation's Alumni Association.

The scholarship program is open to high school seniors who will begin their college studies in the next fall and for undergraduate college students in the first three years of their studies (freshmen through junior) returning to school.

The CGSC Foundation offers scholarships for children and grandchildren of Life Members of the Foundation's Alumni Association. Visit www.cgscfoundation.org/alumni/scholarships to learn more.

The Foundation is accepting applications for the 2020 Scholarship competition from Jan. 2 – March 1, 2020. Judging will occur March 2-31 and the Foundation will announce the winners on April 15, 2020. The Foundation will award two $500 scholarships to high school students and two $500 scholarships to college students.

"This program is intended to help the Foundation fulfill its mission to maintain connections with our alumni as well as offer a tangible benefit for our military families," said Foundation President/CEO Rod Cox. "We've modeled our scholarship program after others so we believe we have a good start for our first year of the program. The key in this first year will be getting the word out to our alumni who have high school and college-age children or grandchildren, so that will be a big focus for us between now and the closing of the application window."

Information and a link to the application are available at www.cgscfoundation.org/alumni/scholarships. A link to join the Alumni Association as a Life Member is on the page for those that need to join before their children or grandchildren apply.

The CGSC Foundation was established December 28, 2005 as a tax-exempt, non-profit private corporation with the mission of supporting the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The Foundation supports the College in three overall areas: scholarship, outreach, and Soldier and family support. To learn more about the CGSC Foundation and its mission, visit www.cgscfoundation.org.

