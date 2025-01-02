CGT Staffing Partners with the Executive Management Committee of the Lower Hill District

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CompuGroup Technologies, LLC (dba CGT Staffing), a local workforce solutions firm, is proud to announce its partnership with the Executive Management Committee (EMC) of the Lower Hill District redevelopment project in the City of Pittsburgh. The Committee, consisting of civic leaders from the Mayor's Office, Pittsburgh's City Council, the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Hill CDC and other prominent local organizations, is seeking a Strategic Project Manager to facilitate the implementation of the Community Collaboration and Implementation Plan (CCIP). This comprehensive plan aims to address the concerns of residents and business stakeholders across the Greater Hill District through the redevelopment of the Lower Hill District, a historically significant 28-acre site in the heart of the city.

A top priority for the City of Pittsburgh and Southwestern Pennsylvania, the redevelopment of the Lower Hill will connect multiple communities, fostering economic transformation, job creation, and wealth generation for residents throughout the Greater Hill District.

The Strategic Project Manager will establish and maintain a governance framework for the EMC that prioritizes community input, enforcement, transparency in decision-making, and the development of best practices. These efforts will directly benefit local residents, business owners, and community stakeholders during the ongoing comprehensive redevelopment of the Hill District.

"As a native Pittsburgher, it's gratifying to be a part of such a culturally relevant mission," explains Robert A. James, Chief Diversity and Strategic Growth Officer of CGT Staffing. "Given CGT's longstanding relationships with local and regional businesses and our company-wide commitment to inclusive, entrepreneurial practices, we see this as an invaluable opportunity to play a strategic role in bringing the CCIP to life for the residents of the Hill District."

In the early twentieth century, "the Hill" flourished as a vibrant and diverse enclave with a rapidly growing African American population, home to notable figures such as August Wilson, Lena Horne, Teenie Harris and others. Today, the Historic Hill District continues to be at the "Crossroads of the World" leading in innovation, art, culture and equitable community development.

To learn more about the position and to apply, visit: https://www.cgtstaffing.com/jobs/#/jobs/10607

