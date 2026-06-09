CGTN Spanish: Xi Jinping Urges China and DPRK to Safeguard Sovereignty and Development Interests

BEIJING, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and President of China, held talks with Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and President of State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang on June 8.

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During the meeting, Xi emphasized that the two countries should resolutely safeguard their respective sovereignty, security, and development interests, while jointly upholding regional peace and promoting development. He also called on both sides to strengthen strategic coordination and cooperation.

Xi noted that he stands ready to work with General Secretary Kim Jong Un to ensure that bilateral relations continue to keep pace with the times and achieve further progress. He added that he is willing to take this visit as an opportunity to enhance high-level planning and strategic guidance for China-DPRK relations in the new era. He stressed that the firm commitment of the Party and the Chinese government to cherishing the traditional friendship between the two countries remains unchanged.

Xi further stated that both sides should remain committed to delivering tangible benefits to their peoples and elevating the level of practical cooperation. Xi Jinping is currently in the DPRK for a two-day state visit.

SOURCE CGTN Spanish