CGTrader Powers Canva's New 3D Library, Bringing 3,000 Interactive Models to Millions of Creators

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canva, the global visual communication platform, has launched a new 3D section in its Elements library as part of the company's most recent product announcement, giving 260 million monthly users access to interactive 3D models directly inside the design tool. The rollout is powered by CGTrader, the world's leading 3D content marketplace, which is contributing more than 1,200 professional-grade models at launch.

Design just leveled up. Canva x CGTrader bring 3D to 260M creators worldwide.

The new 3D features let users rotate objects, zoom in and out, and choose precise angles-making visuals feel immersive and adaptable to any template. Categories include Icons & Stickers, Characters & Emojis, Food & Lifestyle, Creative & Abstract, Animals & Nature, Work & Education, and Seasonal & Events.

Launching live from Canva's World Tour Keynote on October 30, the library features content from 10 sources - six external and four internal - with CGTrader among the first and leading external providers. For everyday creators, this marks a major shift: tools once reserved for 3D specialists on dedicated marketplaces are now available in Canva globally as easily as choosing a stock photo or emoji.

Unlike static images, these 3D models are fully customizable. Users can rotate, zoom, and adjust objects to fit their design needs, creating visuals that feel dynamic and lifelike - as if the viewer is part of the scene.

"This is 3D democratization in action," said Dalia Lasaite, CEO of CGTrader. "By powering Canva's new 3D library, we're bridging the gap between professional 3D design and everyday creativity. Millions of people can now add depth and dimension to their ideas without any technical skills - a true milestone for the creative industry."

The launch reflects growing global demand for 3D visuals in marketing, content creation, and social media. With Canva embedding 3D into its core design workflow, the once-niche medium is becoming an essential part of everyday creativity.

About CGTrader

CGTrader is the world's largest 3D model marketplace, trusted by a global community of over 12 million users. It connects designers with businesses across industries, offering millions of high-quality 3D and 3D print assets for use in design, advertising, gaming, film, and e-commerce. CGTrader also partners with leading technology companies and more than 200 Fortune 500 enterprises, powering scalable 3D content creation for the global creative economy.

