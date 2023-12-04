CGX Energy Inc. and Frontera Energy Provide Notice of Virtual Presentation On Guyana-Suriname Basin, Corentyne Block, and Integrated Well Results

News provided by

Frontera Energy Corporation

04 Dec, 2023, 07:30 ET

TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CGX Energy Inc. (TSXV: OYL) ("CGX") and Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera"), joint venture partners (the "Joint Venture") in the Petroleum Prospecting License for the Corentyne block offshore Guyana, announced today that on December, 11, 2023, at 10:00 am ET, senior operational and technical team members will host a virtual informational presentation on the Guyana-Suriname basin, the Corentyne block and the Integrated Well Results.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance to: [email protected] or [email protected]. Questions may also be submitted during the informational presentation. The Joint Venture cordially invites all shareholders, stakeholders, investors, and media to attend the virtual presentation.

To join the presentation, visit:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/d63887b7-4251-4310-b884-f1e10c3f0f63@2637d50c-c560-436c-8997-ebe63c9656fd

About CGX

CGX is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin and the development of a deep-water port in Berbice, Guyana.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 27 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally, and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: 

http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

Also from this source

Frontera Announces Initiation of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Frontera May Purchase up to 3,949,454 Common Shares Representing Approximately 10% of the Company's Public Float CALGARY, AB, Nov. 16, 2023...

FRONTERA ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Recorded Net Income of $32.6 Million Generated Strong Operating EBITDA of $137.8 Million, Up 18% compared to Q2 2023 Delivered Steady Average Daily...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.