CH-Bioforce Selected to Present at CleanEquity® Monaco 2021

LONDON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanEquity® is an annual invitation-only event hosted by Innovator Capital, the London-based specialist investment bank. The 30 best-in-class sustainable technologies must meet high standards set by the selection committee. The conference provides an intimate and collegiate setting for inventors and entrepreneurs to share their stories with delegates - key decision-makers looking to assist them with reaching their commercial and strategic goals.

Other partners and sponsors include Prince Albert II of Monaco's Foundation, Cision, Covington & Burling, Cranfield University, MIT Solve, the Monaco Economic Board, and Taronis Fuels.

CH-Bioforce presents a solution for a more sustainable world

CH-Bioforce Oy has been identified as one of the world's most innovative sustainable technology companies and has been selected to present its solutions and technology to investors, policymakers, and media at the CleanEquity 2021 in Monaco.

CH-Bioforce offers a sustainable and completely bio-based alternative to oil- and food-based feedstock when producing clothing, food packaging, or cosmetics for example. Their technology enables the conversion of current waste material to valuable biopolymers that can be used in higher-value applications.

CH-Bioforce has developed a breakthrough biomass fractionation technology, which enables the full utilization of biomass, the side streams of industrial production. Their technology allows the extraction of biomass constituents in an economically sound way and with extremely high quality.

At the moment, many industrial raw-material side streams aren't utilized – the "waste" is burned which causes CO2 emissions and zero value. CH-Bioforce sees high value in these side streams and aims to change the status quo.

CH-Bioforce's patented technology produces high-quality biopolymers: high-purity pulp, polymeric hemicellulose, and sulphur-free lignin. Each of these material streams has a wide range of possible applications, especially in replacing fossil-based materials and less environmentally friendly bio-based products such as food-based starch or cotton.

This is the world's only technology that is able to fractionate all constituents of the biomass in one process. Almost any kind of biomass can be used as process' feedstock – both wood, and non-wood, such as straw, so there are minimal limitations to waste utilization. This is how we can make many consumer goods more sustainable.

For more information please contact:

Petri Tolonen

Chief Executive Officer

CH-Bioforce Oy

Raisionkaari 55, 21200 Raisio, Finland

Tel. +358 40 722 0372

E-mail: [email protected]

www.ch-bioforce.com

About Innovator Capital Limited

Innovator Capital (ICL), established in 2003, is a London-based specialist investment bank focusing on health and sustainable technology companies; advising on corporate finance, mergers, and acquisitions, IP, business & corporate development. ICL's mission is to assist IP-rich private & public companies with finding the right investors, acquirers, customers, licensees, and commercial partners.

SOURCE Innovator Capital

Related Links

www.innovator-capital.com

