CH Hariharan Joins Black Swan Partners

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Swan Partners LLC is excited to announce that CH Hariharan is joining its team as a Founding and Managing Partner. Black Swan is a boutique management consulting firm that helps organizations and their investors increase business resiliency by building sustainable risk, compliance, and business continuity processes. Their advice is uniquely customized to each client's needs and budget.

The Black Swan Partners

During his distinguished career, CH created and deployed future-proof architectures and solutions for many corporations worldwide. He has expertise and experience in many industries and technology areas – financial services, retail, pharmaceutical, cloud computing, cybersecurity, risk and compliance, distributed computing, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models.

CH has held senior executive positions at various global corporations. For a decade, he was a Senior Director at Cisco Systems Inc., where he led several businesses and technology transformation engagements with top-tier Fortune 100 companies. CH was a trusted advisor to the CXOs of major Cisco clients where he created ground-breaking enterprise architectures and business architecture and solutions that mitigated business, technology, and organizational risk and resulted in investment protection and successful solutions. Prior to Cisco, CH was a Vice President and Chief Architect at Novell and a Novell Fellow. He was the CTO at Cambridge Technology Partners and also held leadership positions at Computer Sciences Corporation and AT&T Bell Laboratories.

CH will lead Black Swan's innovative efforts to build a suite of SaaS-based tools called the Black Swan Navigator to help clients predict and manage their risks through data analytics and AI techniques.

Media Contact:

Euna Kwon, Communications Director

Email: ekwon@theblackswanpartners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ch-hariharan-joins-black-swan-partners-300626100.html

SOURCE The Black Swan Partners

Related Links

https://www.theblackswanpartners.com

