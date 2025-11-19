CH1000X by CareHawk® Gives School Districts a Smarter Path to Modernize Safety Communications

LONGWOOD, Fla., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CareHawk®, a leader in life safety communications, has unveiled the CH1000X, the solution for K–12 school districts seeking a strategic and affordable way to modernize their legacy analog safety communication systems. As the next generation of the trusted CH1000 platform—deployed in over 10,000 installations across North America—the CH1000X bridges legacy analog paging and intercom systems to future-ready IP communications, giving school districts a practical, cost-effective path to modernize their emergency mass notification technology.

The CH1000X is the next generation of CareHawk’s trusted CH1000 safety communication platform. Engineered as a drop-in replacement for the original CH1000, the CH1000X offers a significant performance upgrade, leveraging faster processing speeds, modern architecture, full compatibility with the intuitive Admin7 Administrative Phone, integrated bell schedules, and calendar management. Enhanced cybersecurity features ensure communications remain secure, resilient, and reliable.

For years, school districts have faced an expensive and difficult choice: either overhaul the entire infrastructure or live with aging, disconnected systems. The CH1000X changes that.

The CH1000X is engineered for school districts navigating retrofit or modernization projects. It delivers seamless backward compatibility with existing analog system infrastructure, enhanced processing power, built-in IP integration, SIP/PBX support, and robust cybersecurity—all while enabling emergency coordination and everyday communication across multiple schools.

"Our school customers asked for a way to modernize without disruption, and the CH1000X delivers exactly that," said Rami Michael, President and CEO of CareHawk. "It's a future-ready, scalable solution that extends the life of your current investment while unlocking the potential of next-generation safety technology."

Key features of the CH1000X include:

Delivers all the trusted school communication features you rely on

Cybersecurity hardened by an independent third-party auditor

Multisystem connectivity for enhanced interschool communication with Spotlight ™ software

software Expandable to centralized districtwide control when integrated with a CareHawk CH2000IP system

"Technologically, the CH1000X is a leap forward," said Stacie Dinse, Director of Product Management at CareHawk. "We've combined performance, cybersecurity, IP and SIP support, and secure user management into a system that feels familiar—but functions on an entirely modern level."

With the CH1000X, school districts no longer need to choose between starting over or staying behind. Whether upgrading a single school or planning a future districtwide rollout, the CH1000X provides the flexibility, security, and performance needed to meet the evolving safety needs of schools now and into the future.

To learn more about how CareHawk can help your school district's safety communication needs, visit https://www.carehawk.com/find-a-rep/ and contact your local CareHawk representative.

About CareHawk®

CareHawk is a leading provider of safety communication systems, dedicated to empowering schools and institutions with technology that connects, informs, and protects. From daily operations to emergency response, our solutions help keep school communities safe and coordinated.

