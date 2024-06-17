CH4 Global and CirPro Australia announce successful processing of first cattle to be fed Methane Tamer™ at commercial scale

The 70 head of cattle were fed Methane Tamer™ for 100 days at a feedlot in South Australia. By incorporating the seaweed-based additive into the cattle's diet, an estimated 105 metric tons of CO2-equivalent emissions were avoided. That's equal to the amount of carbon sequestered by over 1,700 tree saplings for 10 years.

"This is a major milestone in our journey to dramatically reduce the climate impact of livestock farming while continuing to provide the nutritious, affordable animal protein that a growing world population depends on," said CH4 Global CEO Steve Meller.

Enteric methane emissions from livestock are a significant contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, with methane being over 80 times more effective at trapping heat than CO2 over a 20-year period. CH4 Global's Methane Tamer™ leverages the unique properties of Asparagopsis seaweed to deliver a guaranteed decrease in these emissions of 70 percent when fed to cattle in small amounts as an additive to their daily rations.

"We have now shown that feeding cattle Methane Tamer™ at a commercial scale improves efficiency and is 100 percent safe for the animals," said Reg Smyth, CEO of CirPro Australia.

"The cattle that were given the Methane Tamer™ supplement achieved the same weight gain as the control group while consuming less feed per day, representing an improvement in feed conversion efficiency of a few percent over the 100-day period", Smyth continued.

CH4 Global and CirPro have partnered closely to pioneer a new era of reduced-methane beef production. In January 2024, CH4 Global made its first commercial delivery of Methane Tamer™ to CirPro. The reduced-methane beef resulting from the partnership will initially be sold to retailers in South Australia, with export sales confirmed to commence in September.

"Together with our partners, we are significantly increasing the number of cattle consuming Methane Tamer™ while also establishing the ability to export this reduced-methane beef to meet growing global demand," said CH4 Global's Meller. "This will enable – for the first time – a complete end-to-end supply chain from seaweed cultivation to consumers' plates, without relying on carbon rebates or credits. That's the key to successfully scaling this solution commercially, sustainably, and globally."

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ feed additives for feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to deliver a guaranteed 70 percent reduction in enteric methane emissions. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. To learn more, visit www.ch4global.com.

About CirPro

CirPro Australia, is an advanced processor that is specialising in the production of traditional proteins, as well as the development of materials that are ready for use in nutrition products, functional food, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, medical and dental applications. CirPro is committed to a circular processing model, creating multiple products to realise whole-of-animal value, and zero waste, with a modern low-carbon footprint facility. To learn more, visit www.cirpro.com.au.

