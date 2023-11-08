CH4 Global Appoints Strategic Chief Financial Officer to Propel Profitable Growth and Global Expansion

CH4 Global, Inc.

08 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Steve Chun, CFO, leverages three decades of diverse financial expertise that will serve to scale efficiencies and drive sustainable growth for CH4 Global

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global, Inc., a climate tech company on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, today announced the appointment of Steve Chun as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Chun will play a pivotal role advancing the company's ambitious growth plans by helping it drive scalable, profitable production of products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions.

"This strategic appointment stands as a momentous juncture in our journey towards operational profitability and worldwide reach. The board and our entire senior leadership team extend a warm welcome to Mr. Chun. His illustrious financial stewardship credentials exemplify the exacting strategic acumen we require to expedite and fortify our mission with unwavering determination," remarked Dr. Meller, CEO of CH4 Global.

"I am thrilled to be part of this mission-driven organization where everyone companywide is motivated to build a profitable business that positively impacts the climate and local communities," said Steve Chun.

Mr. Chun transitions to our organization from SHC Capital where he held a position as Managing Director preceded by a groundbreaking role as Co-Founder, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer at DEPCOM Power Inc. During his tenure at DEPCOM, Mr. Chun orchestrated the company's remarkable ascent to achieve top 5 Inc. 500 fasting-growing company and be acquired by Koch Engineering Solutions. His extensive track record is underscored by his proficiency in nurturing corporate enterprises to prosperity, implementing essential procedural frameworks and structural enhancements. His areas of expertise encompass private equity funding, credit management, structured financial strategies, cost optimization, financial modeling, and supply chain refinement.

Mr. Chun earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the San Diego State University, complemented by advanced leadership training acquired at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About CH4 Global
CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ feed additives for feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with current subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more about CH4 Global and our recent news.

Media Contacts – CH4 Global, Inc.
For press inquiries in North America, Latin America, and Europe
Charlene Moore, Public Relations Officer, and Communications Counsel
[email protected] | P: +1 725 272 5732 | M: +1 831 331 5332

Quinn Solomon, Media Relations Specialist
[email protected] | M: +1 917 414 2230

For press inquiries in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand
Verity Edwards, Hughes Public Relations and Communication Counsel
[email protected] | P: 08 8412 4100 | M: 0412 678 942

