CH4 Global named one of America’s Top GreenTech Companies by TIME magazine

Innovative maker of methane-reducing seaweed-based cattle feed supplement earns coveted spot in magazine's inaugural GreenTech rankings

HENDERSON, Nev., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global today announced that it had been named one of America's Top GreenTech Companies by TIME magazine in recognition of its innovative seaweed-based cattle feed supplement that can reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%.

The inaugural GreenTech rankings, prepared by TIME and Statista, looked at over 4,600 companies and evaluated them based on their positive environmental impact, financial strength, and innovative ability. In the end, CH4 Global was among 250 U.S.-headquartered companies to earn a spot on the prestigious list.

The distinction comes just weeks after CH4 Global completed the first commercial deliveries of its Methane Tamer™ cattle feed supplement, which is now being fed to cattle on a feedlot in South Australia. In January, the company began construction, also in South Australia, of what will be the world's first commercial-scale facility for growing the Asparagopsis seaweed that is the product's key ingredient. In the United States, CH4 Global is encouraging Congress to pass the Innovative FEED Act, which would streamline the process for bringing Methane Tamer™ to the U.S. market.

"This recognition from TIME magazine is a landmark achievement for CH4 Global and a strong validation of our commitment to pioneering sustainable solutions," said CH4 Global CEO Steve Meller PhD. "Our team is proud to lead the charge in reducing methane emissions and contributing to the global effort to mitigate climate change."

A powerful greenhouse gas that cows naturally produce in their bellies and release through burping, methane is over 80 times more potent than CO 2 in trapping heat in the atmosphere over a 20-year period, making it a critical target of efforts to combat global warming. Agriculture is the largest human-made source of methane emissions (bigger than the oil and gas industry), and cows are the largest source of methane within agriculture.

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ feed additives for feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. To learn more, visit www.ch4global.com.

