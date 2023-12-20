CH4 Global Recognized as a Key Climate Solution in the World Farmers' Organisation's "Future of Food" Series

News provided by

CH4 Global, Inc.

20 Dec, 2023, 16:47 ET

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global, Inc., a climate tech company on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve by reducing enteric methane emissions, proudly announces its featured role alongside feedlot partner HB Rural in the newly released documentary series, "The Future of Food," produced by the World Farmers' Organisation (WFO) and Zinc Media.

Continue Reading
World Farmers Organisation - The Future of Food Docuseries showcasing CH4 Global and farmer Heath Tiller, a feedlot farmer in South Australia, is faced with how he can leave a legacy to his children through the management of his farm, with climate change as a constant threat. He’s been working with CH4Global to help optimize farm usage and testing their first feed additive formulation with star ingredient, asparagopsis seaweed, shown to reduce enteric methane by as much as 90%.
World Farmers Organisation - The Future of Food Docuseries showcasing CH4 Global and farmer Heath Tiller, a feedlot farmer in South Australia, is faced with how he can leave a legacy to his children through the management of his farm, with climate change as a constant threat. He’s been working with CH4Global to help optimize farm usage and testing their first feed additive formulation with star ingredient, asparagopsis seaweed, shown to reduce enteric methane by as much as 90%.

In the face of a global crisis and a shrinking window of time to act, farming as an economic sector and farmers need support to ensure the ability to sustainably feed our planet. To that end, it's imperative that we all recognize the significance of our food origins, who farmers are, and their collective shift towards sustainable and nature-positive food production.

The World Farmers' Organisation, representing more than 1.2 billion farmers worldwide, is the driving force behind a compilation of short films on this topic. The documentaries spotlight the collaborative efforts of farmers and food producers alongside governments, international organizations, and the private sector to support the farming sector in securing its future and becoming more sustainable. The aim is to inspire positive change, highlight and promote best practices to mitigate and adapt to climate change, while feeding the world every day, in a more sustainable way.

"As we confront a convergence of challenges, it's essential to recognize the crucial role farmers play in addressing climate change," says Steve Meller, CEO and Co-Founder at CH4 Global.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to share CH4 Global's unique and seamless solution for methane mitigation for meat producers. Our collaboration with CH4 Global, and participation in 'The Future of Food,' signifies our commitment to fostering sustainable practices in agriculture," adds Heath Tiller, from HB Rural, emphasizing the shared responsibility among all stakeholders.

"Our aim with this series is to lift a curtain and peer behind the scenes of farming today and understand how we can all contribute to a future in which farming is more and more sustainable and could hold the keys to a future that is fair, equal and respectful for the planet and for us all," explained Executive Producer Elizabeth Fisher-Robins, Zinc Media.

The WFO values innovation and embraces an approach that is bottom-up, science-based, and results-oriented. Farmers, researchers, and stakeholders in the value chain must work together to combat climate change. Farmers are on the front lines of fighting climate change, but they can't do it alone. Stakeholders play a crucial role to play in working with farmers and the private sector on meaningful and effective climate solutions.

The WFO premiered the documentary during COP28, enabling viewers to gain insights into the critical intersection of farming, climate change, and sustainable solutions. Today, the series is available on the WFO website. The CH4 Global segment can be viewed directly here. For more information and to view the series, please visit https://www.wfo-oma.org/wfo-video/.

About CH4 Global
CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ feed additives for feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90%. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, NV, with current subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. Learn more about CH4 Global and our recent news.

Media Contacts – CH4 Global, Inc.
For press inquiries in North America
Charlene Moore, Public Relations Officer, and Communications Counsel
[email protected] | P: +1 725 272 5732 | M: +1 831 331 5332

For press inquiries in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand
Verity Edwards, Hughes Public Relations and Communication Counsel
[email protected] | P: 08 8412 4100 | M: 0412 678 942

SOURCE CH4 Global, Inc.

Also from this source

CH4 Global Appoints Strategic Chief Financial Officer to Propel Profitable Growth and Global Expansion

CH4 Global Appoints Strategic Chief Financial Officer to Propel Profitable Growth and Global Expansion

CH4 Global, Inc., a climate tech company on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, today announced the appointment of Steve Chun as Chief...
Catalyzing Change with Climate Technology: CH4 Global and Lotte partner to Redefine Cattle Environmental Impact

Catalyzing Change with Climate Technology: CH4 Global and Lotte partner to Redefine Cattle Environmental Impact

CH4 Global, Inc., a climate tech company on the path to scalable and profitable production of products that enable the food industry value chain to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Environmental Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.