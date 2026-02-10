CH4 Global scoops 2 SEAL awards, honoring sustainability, environmental achievement and leadership

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global has won two SEAL awards recognising business sustainability and the impacts being made with its proprietary Methane Tamer feed supplement, which cuts methane emissions from cows by up to 90 per cent.

The recently announced 2026 SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement and Leadership) Awards recognise the 50 most sustainable companies in the world and the most impactful and innovative environmental initiatives, while also funding research and environmental impact campaigns.

The 2026 SEAL Business Sustainability Awards- honoring leadership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable business practices.

CH4 Global won both the SEAL Environmental Initiative Award for its role in reducing global methane emissions, and the SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the production of Methane Tamer.

The SEAL Environmental Initiative Award honours specific environmental and sustainability initiatives, recognising the efforts CH4 Global has taken to establish the world's first EcoPark, on Eyre Peninsula, to grow Asparagopsis. When dried and formulated into Methane Tamer and fed to cattle, it significantly reduces the methane emissions in their burps.

The SEAL Sustainable Product Award honours innovative and impactful products that are "purpose-built" for a sustainable future, such as CH4 Global's Methane Tamer.

Other major international companies to have been honoured at the 2026 SEAL Awards included British Airways, General Motors, Lenovo, Hitachi Energy, and Wolters Kluwer.

CH4 Global founder and CEO Steve Meller said it was an honour to be recognised internationally for the years of effort invested in building a new seaweed industry in South Australia, which is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions globally.

CH4 Global last year opened phase one of its EcoPark, where it is growing and processing Asparagopsis in 10 large-scale cultivation ponds with a combined capacity of 2 million litres - capable of producing 80 metric tonnes of the seaweed each year to make Methane Tamer

Beef from cattle consuming Methane Tamer is being sold in butchers and in restaurants in South Australia, with a supermarket chain soon to follow suit.

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global is on a mission to deliver gigaton-scale emissions reductions over the next decade using whole, dried Asparagopsis seaweed – the safest and most effective way of targeting livestock methane.

The company's flagship product, Methane Tamer™, leverages Asparagopsis to reduce enteric methane emissions in cattle by up to 90 per cent. Through its innovative EcoPark cultivation system, CH4 Global is scaling rapidly to meet global demand, ensuring profitability throughout the supply chain without relying on subsidies. With operations in Australia and headquarters in Nevada in the US, CH4 Global is pioneering a new era of sustainable animal agriculture. To learn more, please visit www.ch4global.com.

