CH4 Global welcomes FDA move on animal feed additives

As agency announces plans to withdraw a policy that regulated certain animal feed ingredients as drugs in the U.S., CH4 Global urges Congress to codify the FDA's animal food additive regulations

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CH4 Global today issued the following statement regarding the announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that it plans to withdraw a policy that caused multi-year approval delays for certain animal-feed additives that can produce beneficial effects via animal digestive systems:

CH4 Global, a pioneer in developing a seaweed-based cattle feed supplement that can significantly reduce enteric methane emissions, welcomes the FDA's recent announcement to withdraw Policy & Procedures Manual 1240.3605. This vital step by the FDA demonstrates a commitment to modernizing regulations around animal food additives, marking a major milestone for U.S. agriculture that brings our company closer to being able to commercialize our innovative feed additive in the United States.

Our product, Methane TamerTM, which has been scientifically proven to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90 percent, represents a groundbreaking advancement in sustainable agriculture and environmental stewardship. The FDA's decision to encourage early engagement with companies developing novel animal foods is a positive move for farmers, consumers, and efforts to mitigate climate change.

In light of this positive regulatory development, CH4 Global continues to call on Congress to provide additional clarity by passing the Innovative FEED Act without delay. This crucial legislation, which enjoys bipartisan support, would establish a clear regulatory pathway for substances added to animal food or water that affect an animal's gut, such as impacting the microbiome, digestive byproducts, or reducing pathogens in food products from animals. Passage of the Innovative FEED Act will establish a clear and transparent regulatory process, not only supporting companies like CH4 Global in bringing innovative products to market, but also bolstering the global competitiveness of U.S. farmers while reducing regulations in line with other countries. In so doing, the legislation would further advance the United States' position as a leader in agricultural innovation and sustainability.

As our first product in a series of scheduled releases, Methane TamerTM Beef Feedlot is specifically formulated for beef feedlot cows. As we expand our partnerships beyond feedlots in the coming year, we expect to have a product for modern dairy, then grazing dairy cows ready for use in January 2025 that will seamlessly integrate with dairy farmers' current habits and practices. Our third product release will be focused on grazing beef, which make up the largest share of cattle worldwide, and is expected to be launched in 2026.

Regulatory advancements such as the recent one made by the FDA will open new doors for products like ours, enabling us to contribute more significantly to global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, empower farmers to unlock new revenue streams, and support sustainable farming practices.

About CH4 Global

CH4 Global, founded in 2018, is on an urgent mission to bend the climate curve, through collaboration with strategic partners worldwide. Led by a world-class team of senior business builders, scientists and entrepreneurs, the company delivers market-disruptive products that enable the food industry value chain to radically reduce GHG emissions. The company's first innovation, Methane Tamer™ for beef feedlot cattle, harnesses the power of Asparagopsis seaweed to reduce enteric methane emissions by up to 90 percent. CH4 Global is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, with subsidiaries in Australia and New Zealand. To learn more, visit www.ch4global.com.

Media Contacts – CH4 Global, Inc.

For press inquiries in North America, Latin America, and Europe

Greg Frost

[email protected]

For press inquiries in Asia, Australia, and New Zealand

Verity Edwards, Hughes Public Relations and Communication Counsel

[email protected] | P: 08 8412 4100 | M: 0412 678 942

SOURCE CH4 Global, Inc.