CHA Acquires Florida-Based Eckler Engineering

Specialized water firm joins CHA's growing water/wastewater team

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative engineering design, consulting and construction management firm, announced today it has continued its expansion in Florida with the acquisition of Eckler Engineering, Inc. (Eckler), a specialized civil engineering firm focused on water and wastewater services. Based in the Fort Lauderdale area, Eckler provides engineering services to commercial, industrial and municipal clients. Their services include water supply, treatment and distribution, as well as wastewater collection and treatment and water reclamation.

"Having Eckler join CHA adds technical breadth and geographic reach to our growing water resources team to address the complex challenges of resiliency and water/wastewater management facing our clients in Florida and across our national footprint," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "Maintaining clean drinking water systems and designing infrastructure for water treatment and stormwater management is a priority for many municipalities and industrial clients that we are committed to helping solve."

This is CHA's third acquisition in Florida in less than two years. The addition of Eckler Engineering brings CHA's water resources team staff count to over 160 and company-wide staff count to just over 1,500 across 45 offices. Eckler's office in Broward County is strategically located to serve clients in the Broward County area and support CHA's other south and central Florida locations.

Eckler Engineering President Doug Hammann said, "We are very happy to have this opportunity to join the CHA team. It is an exciting time for CHA with its growth in Florida and across the southeast in recent years. This collaboration will bring expanded technical capabilities and resources to our clients in Southeast Florida."

Eckler will be rebranded to CHA Consulting, Inc. effective immediately.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering design, consulting and construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 61st largest engineering firm in the United States in 2022 by Engineering News-Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architecture, survey, asset management, construction, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

About Eckler Engineering, Inc.

Eckler Engineering, Inc. is based in Coral Springs, Florida. For nearly forty years, the firm has provided professional engineering services to municipal, commercial and industrial clients focused on water supply, treatment and distribution, reclaimed water, wastewater collection and disposal, and stormwater management.

