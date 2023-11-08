CHA Acquires PdMS

Expertise in predictive maintenance and vibration analysis expands CHA's advanced manufacturing capabilities

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm, announced today it has acquired Predictive Maintenance Solutions (PdMS), a leading expert in predictive maintenance programs and vibration analysis serving power generation, utilities, manufacturing, data centers, and pharmaceuticals. The firm is headquartered just outside Philadelphia, PA.

"PdMS brings an impressive 35-year track record of providing highly specialized reliability and predictive maintenance programs and technology," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "The PdMS team has a deep knowledge in minimizing risk and maximizing ROI for clients by maintaining their most important assets. With increasing investment and demand for domestic manufacturing, and continued pressure on utilities to build resiliency into grid operations, these are services our clients demand, which allows us to build on the work we are already doing for them."

PdMS President Bill Pryor said, "We are excited to be part of CHA and pursue the many opportunities to collaborate with their talented team across their larger geographic footprint. This is a great strategic fit to offer our services to more clients in multiple market sectors and grow our staff."

The addition of PdMS continues to increase CHA's staff count, now over 1,750 in 50 offices from Canada to Florida to the Midwest. PdMS will be rebranded as PdMS, A CHA Company, effective immediately.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by ENR, with over 1,750 employees and 50 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chasolutions.com.

About PdMS

Predictive Maintenance Solutions (PdMS) is a leading expert in predictive maintenance programs and vibration analysis. With more than 35 years of experience, PdMS has delivered solutions across multiple industries, including power generation, utilities, manufacturing, data centers, and pharmaceuticals. PdMS offers vibration analysis, utility engineering, training, predictive maintenance program audits, program customization and setup, advanced analysis, acceptance testing, balancing and alignment, laser shaft alignment, and robust reliability maintenance, including thermography, ultrasonics, and lubrication & oil analysis. Visit www.pdmsolutions.com for more information.

