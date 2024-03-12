CHA Acquires Pennsylvania-based D'Huy Engineering, Inc.

Complementary CMPM and Water Strengths Fuel CHA's Continued Growth in the Mid-Atlantic

ALBANY, N.Y. and BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm, today announced that it has acquired D'Huy Engineering, Inc. (DEI), an engineering and project management firm serving educational, municipal, commercial, and industrial clients. With 100 employees, DEI is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and has several office locations, including Scranton, PA, and Wilmington, DE. The firm's core services include project and construction management; structural design and forensic engineering; facilities engineering; water and wastewater infrastructure design; and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering. This is CHA's third acquisition in Pennsylvania within the last twelve months and the first under its partnership with H.I.G. Capital.

"D'Huy Engineering is a great addition to CHA, bringing exceptional talent and long-tenured clients that will help continue to drive our combined strategic growth in markets where our collective services are in high demand, including program/construction management and water resources design," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc. "We are thrilled to bring CHA and DEI together. This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to combine the strengths of our two firms, leverage our synergies, and enhance our ability to deliver exceptional value to our clients, while providing greater opportunities for our employees."

D'Huy Engineering, Inc. President Arif Fazil said, "D'Huy Engineering's talented team of 100 people has always worked hard to be a trusted partner by delivering outstanding services to achieve our clients' goals. Joining CHA allows us to continue our client-focused approach while enhancing the services, talent, resources, and reliability our clients have come to expect. The D'Huy Engineering team is committed to maintaining our nearly 50-year tradition of excellence and providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private and institutional clients. We will continue to treat each project like it is our own and deliver remarkable results, making us the firm of choice for our clients."

"The need for specialized project management, facility engineering, and municipal water engineering services continues to accelerate, and with our combined teams, we are positioned to offer solutions to diverse clients in an expanded geographic footprint," said John Achenbach, CHA Commercial & Institutional Sector President.

The addition of DEI brings CHA's staff count to over 1,800 in 55 offices from Canada to Florida to the Midwest. DEI will be rebranded as D'Huy Engineering, A CHA Company, effective immediately.

Matheson Advisors initiated the transaction and served as M&A Advisor to DEI. Matheson Advisors is an AEC-focused corporate finance and M&A advisory firm with a national presence and a 25+ year track record of working with AEC firms on business valuations, ownership transition programs, capital strategies, ESOPs, and mergers and acquisitions. Morningstar Law Group served as legal counsel.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by ENR, with approximately 1,800 employees and 55 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chasolutions.com.

About D'Huy Engineering, Inc.

D'Huy Engineering, Inc. (DEI) is a full-service design, engineering, and project management firm committed to the highest levels of excellence, integrity, communication, and documentation. DEI provides services for a variety of applications and clients in the public and private sectors, including project and construction management, structural design and forensic engineering, facilities engineering, infrastructure planning and design, MEP, and fire protection engineering services. Please visit www.dhuy.com.

