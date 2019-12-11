CHA Announces Promotion of James Stephenson to CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc. on January 1, 2020

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm, announces the promotion of James Stephenson to CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc. and President of CHA Consulting, Inc. on January 1, 2020. Jim will succeed Michael Carroll, PE, who will transition to Chairman of the Board for CHA Holdings, Inc.

James Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings, Inc. and President of CHA Consulting, Inc. as of January 1, 2020

Jim joined CHA in May 2019 as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer bringing more than 20 years of broad strategy, financial and corporate development experience. Prior to joining CHA, he was the Chief Strategy Officer at a top 20 ENR ranked company, where he was responsible for structuring a five-year strategic growth plan focused on executing acquisitive growth and strategic investments that helped position the company as a leader in innovation and each of their operating sectors.

"This is the right time for a leadership transition and Jim is the perfect leader and strategist to take CHA to the next level," said Michael Carroll. "When Jim came on board earlier this year to oversee strategy and growth, we knew he was the right person to deliver exceptional value to our clients, effectively scale the business, and guide our staff to becoming the best firm in the industry."

"Mike is a true partner and has been instrumental in CHA's transformation over the past five years," said Jeff Quake and Mike Scardigli of First Reserve. "We look forward to working with Mike in his role as Chairman where he will continue to support the company in areas of strategy, organizational excellence and mergers & acquisitions."

"CHA is a great company with a rich history and exceptional staff, and I am honored to take over from Mike and build on his legacy. With support of a great financial partner in First Reserve, the company is in a unique position to accelerate growth and deliver value within our end markets. With three successful acquisitions this year and the largest backlog in our history, CHA is poised for continued growth and success," said Jim Stephenson. "I look forward to the opportunity to continue to work with the leadership team to propel CHA to be the most client-focused and responsive engineering firm in the industry."

Quake and Scardigli said, "Stephenson is a perfect fit for CHA. He brings a wealth of relevant experience, strategic vision and proven leadership ability that will serve CHA well for many years to come. The company has made significant strides in organic growth, acquisition and talent initiatives and we have full confidence in Jim and the team to continue building on this momentum."

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its affiliates, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture, and Wolverton & Associates. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

Media Contact:

Mary Bray Gallagher, APR

Communications Manager

T: (518) 453-8264

C: (518) 231-2412

230920@email4pr.com

SOURCE CHA Consulting, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.chacompanies.com

