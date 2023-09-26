CHA Announces Rebrand and Launches New Website

CHAsolutions.com Expresses CHA's Longstanding Commitment to Finding A Better Way

ALBANY, N.Y. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm, announces a strategic brand refresh and the launch of its new website at https://www.chasolutions.com/. Building on its impressive portfolio of innovative work, the refreshed brand articulates the evolution of CHA's voice and purpose to finding a better way for our clients. This brand refresh has been months in the making and more clearly communicates CHA's position as an integrated, collaborative, solutions-centered leader in the marketplace.

CHA's new website highlights the firm's capabilities in a clean, easy-to-navigate format where clients can explore CHA's end-to-end capabilities and the answers to their most challenging questions. From advanced manufacturing and renewable and sustainable power to transportation and water/wastewater to progressive facility design and program management, CHA has delivered proven solutions for decades and continues to innovate better ways to design and rebuild the infrastructure that drives economic prosperity.

The rebrand includes a new CHA logo, the primary visual representation of the brand, featuring a continuous flowing line element connecting the name and signaling continuity, guidance and directionality when working with the CHA team on a project.

"These outward facing elements of our new brand identity better reflect how CHA has evolved as a leader in our industry and our culture as a company, centered not only around creating solutions, but in our values, like helping people and improving our world. These have always been hallmarks of who we are and what our people exemplify; the new brand voice conveys these sentiments in a more contemporary and cohesive way," stated Jim Stephenson, CEO. "The new brand reflects the CHA of today with a vision toward the future."

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by ENR, with over 1,700 employees and 50 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chasolutions.com.

