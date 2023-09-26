CHA Announces Rebrand and Launches New Website

News provided by

CHA Consulting, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

CHAsolutions.com Expresses CHA's Longstanding Commitment to Finding A Better Way

ALBANY, N.Y. , Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm, announces a strategic brand refresh and the launch of its new website at https://www.chasolutions.com/. Building on its impressive portfolio of innovative work, the refreshed brand articulates the evolution of CHA's voice and purpose to finding a better way for our clients. This brand refresh has been months in the making and more clearly communicates CHA's position as an integrated, collaborative, solutions-centered leader in the marketplace.

CHA's new website highlights the firm's capabilities in a clean, easy-to-navigate format where clients can explore CHA's end-to-end capabilities and the answers to their most challenging questions. From advanced manufacturing and renewable and sustainable power to transportation and water/wastewater to progressive facility design and program management, CHA has delivered proven solutions for decades and continues to innovate better ways to design and rebuild the infrastructure that drives economic prosperity.

The rebrand includes a new CHA logo, the primary visual representation of the brand, featuring a continuous flowing line element connecting the name and signaling continuity, guidance and directionality when working with the CHA team on a project.

"These outward facing elements of our new brand identity better reflect how CHA has evolved as a leader in our industry and our culture as a company, centered not only around creating solutions, but in our values, like helping people and improving our world. These have always been hallmarks of who we are and what our people exemplify; the new brand voice conveys these sentiments in a more contemporary and cohesive way," stated Jim Stephenson, CEO. "The new brand reflects the CHA of today with a vision toward the future."

About CHA Consulting, Inc.
CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked 69th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2023 by ENR, with over 1,700 employees and 50 offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chasolutions.com.

Contact:
Mary Bray Gallagher, APR
Communications Manager
T: (518) 453-8264
C: (518) 231-2412
365892@email4pr.com

SOURCE CHA Consulting, Inc.

Also from this source

Phillip W. Stevens Named Transportation Business Line Director at CHA Consulting, Inc.

Pennsylvania-Based Full-Service Process Engineering Company, Javan Engineering Joins CHA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.