CHA Consulting, Inc. Acquires CME Associates, Inc. in Connecticut

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting and construction management firm, announced today that it has acquired CME Associates, Inc. (CME). CME is a transportation engineering firm based in Mansfield, Connecticut with 85 employees, five offices with a focus on complex highway and bridge projects, and national expertise in accelerated bridge construction (ABC).

"The joining of CHA and CME will create great breadth and depth to our growing transportation business bringing immediate resources and value to our transportation clients and accelerating our expansion in the Northeast including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island," said Jim Stephenson, CEO of CHA Holdings. "This a great strategic fit for both companies and we look forward to coming together over the next several months."

CME COO, Bryan Busch, PE, said, "The CME team is very excited to join CHA. There is tremendous synergy between the two firms and our combined transportation team will be a powerhouse of talent to address multifaceted highway and bridge design projects in New England and beyond."

"We are deepening our accelerated bridge construction capability with this union which cements CHA as a full-service transportation leader to serve the critical infrastructure needs of our clients," said John Hensley, CHA Infrastructure Sector President.

CHA and CMA will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition for CME's clients. During the integration period, the two firms will also work together to maximize the expertise, best practices, and experience of both firms. A first step in the integration process is a branding change for CME which will be known as CME Associates, a CHA Company, effective immediately.

Morrissey Goodale initiated the transaction and served as CME's advisor.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its subsidiaries, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture and Wolverton & Associates. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

About CME Associates, Inc.

CME Associates is a multi-service design firm specializing in accelerated bridge construction, engineering, planning and environmental sciences. With offices in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, CME's staff works collaboratively with clients to envision, design and construct innovative solutions for complex highway and bridge projects. For more information, please visit: www.cmeengineering.com.

