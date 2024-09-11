Proven Leader and Business Builder to Head Commercial & Institutional Sector

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA) has named Cynthia Joudrey, PE, Executive Vice President and Sector President for Commercial & Institutional. Cynthia brings three decades of proven operations, strategic planning, and business expansion experience with a strong technical engineering foundation.

Cynthia succeeds John Achenbach, PE, who retired in August after a decade of service to the firm.

CHA Names Cynthia Joudrey, PE, Sector President

In her new role, Cynthia will spearhead the strategic direction and drive growth and performance goals across the sector's business lines, including building design, land development, fire protection services, project management/construction management, and sports facility design. Cynthia will also serve as a key member of the executive leadership team reporting to CEO, Jim Stephenson.

Cynthia's background includes eight years with global professional services firm HDR, where she most recently served as Senior Vice President/East Region Business Group Director for Power/Waste/Industrial, with more than 400 employees spanning from Maine to Florida. Prior to HDR, Cynthia held progressive leadership roles with Geocomp Corporation, AECOM, and MWH/Stantec.

"With proven operations management of diverse services and business expansion success, we are fortunate to have a leader of Cynthia's caliber joining us at this next stage of CHA's evolution. I am confident that she will continue to propel our growth and further strengthen CHA's position in the market with the clients we serve," said Jim Stephenson, CEO. "As a key member of our executive leadership team, Cynthia will play an important role in shaping CHA's future, and we look forward to the impact she will bring."

"CHA's reputation of technical excellence, delivering integrated, innovative client solutions with a growth orientation is what attracted me to this leadership role," said Cynthia Joudrey. "I'm excited to be joining CHA at a time of tremendous opportunity across the changing landscape of our industry."

Cynthia holds a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Kansas State University, a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Merrimack College, and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in Massachusetts.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm providing a wide range of technology-enhanced services to public, private, and institutional clients. We are focused on delivering sustainable, integrated solutions to the world's most challenging infrastructure projects across utilities, transportation, water, and other critical commercial and industrial end-markets. CHA was ranked 65th largest engineering firm in the U.S. in 2024 by ENR, with over 1,900 employees and 40+ offices throughout the U.S. and Canada; please visit www.chasolutions.com.

