CHA Names Jeff Netland as Chief Digital Officer

Innovative Technology Leader to Drive Digital Transformation

ALBANY, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), an innovative, full-service engineering, design, consulting, and program/construction management firm, has named Jeff Netland as EVP & Chief Digital Officer effective June 3, 2024. With over two decades of leadership across multiple Fortune 500 organizations, Jeff brings deep expertise and leadership in driving organizational growth through advanced technology applications and development. Jeff brings a proven track record of successfully aligning business strategies with modern digital initiatives, that stimulate growth, deliver operational efficiencies and client value.

Jeff Netland, EVP & Chief Digital Officer

In Jeff's role as Chief Digital Officer, a newly created role at CHA, he will have overall responsibility of the technology and digital ecosystem. Jeff's background includes most recently serving as Chief Technology Officer & Vice President of Engineering for Carrier Fire & Security, where he led global engineering teams and implemented value engineering initiatives that drove annual revenue growth, reduced direct costs and improved global team productivity. His experience in digital solutions and engineering also includes various leadership roles at Ecolab, Honeywell, and General Electric, among others. Jeff will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team reporting to CEO, Jim Stephenson, and work across CHA's business lines to further advance digital enablement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jeff to CHA as we accelerate our digital capabilities to better support our teams in developing best-in-class solutions and serve our clients. Jeff's expertise in advancing technology initiatives, driving business efficiencies, and proven experience in next-generation product development and delivery, will be pivotal in shaping CHA's future during this time of digital transformation," said Jim Stephenson, CEO, CHA Holdings.

"Joining CHA at this exciting time of rapid advancement in technology, particularly in AI that is changing the landscape in the A&E industry presents a truly unique and challenging opportunity," said Jeff Netland. "I look forward to collaborating with CHA's teams and leadership to continue to identify opportunities to become a leader in digitally enabled solutions and leverage the investments CHA has already made in its IT infrastructure and commercial applications.

Jeff received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Utah and his Bachelor of Science in Engineering from North Dakota State University.

