CHA Promotes Jennifer Chatt To Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHA Consulting, Inc. (CHA), a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm, announces the promotion of Jennifer Chatt to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer. Based in Albany, Jenn has served as CHA's Senior Vice President of Human Resources since July 2017 and has been responsible for talent acquisition, total rewards, talent development and employee engagement. In her new role, Jenn will increasingly play a critical strategic role in helping CHA grow and build an inspired workforce.

Since her arrival, Jenn has developed innovative companywide programs and initiatives to ensure the achievement of CHA's key business objectives. She has led the firm's talent acquisition and engagement functions, helping to position the firm as an employer of choice. Under her guidance, CHA integrated employees from three acquisitions and welcomed over 300 new hires in 2019, the largest annual count in the firm's history.

"I am humbled at the ongoing opportunity to be a part of this organization and am grateful for the talented human resources team who works every day to support the 1,250+ employees across our footprint," Jenn Chatt said. "CHA's future is very bright and I am excited about all that is ahead."

"In the relatively short time that Jenn has been with CHA, she has had an enormous impact on our firm," said CHA Holdings CEO Jim Stephenson. "Jenn has led her team in establishing CHA as an Employer of Choice, implementing programs and initiatives focused on building an inspired workforce and leading her team through the monumental human resources work related to our 2019 acquisitions. I look forward to working closely with Jenn in her new role as we continue to strategically grow CHA and bring the best people to our organization."

Jenn has more than 15 years of progressive experience in human resources management, having led high-growth, client and employee driven organizations across multiple industries. She holds a Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Albany and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Human Resources from Geneseo State University.

About CHA Consulting, Inc.

CHA Consulting, Inc. is a highly diversified, full-service engineering consulting firm which, along with its affiliates, provides a wide range of technology-enhanced planning and design services to public, private and institutional clients. CHA was ranked the 37th largest pure design firm in the United States in 2019 by Engineering News Record. With technical personnel and offices throughout the United States and Canada, CHA offers engineering, architectural, survey, project management, and other services necessary to complete projects on time and within budget. The CHA Companies include: CHA Consulting, Inc., CHA Tech Services, CHA Canada, Novara GeoSolutions, American Fire, CHA Architecture, and Wolverton & Associates. For more information, please visit www.chacompanies.com.

