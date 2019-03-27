CHA Reacts to the Potential Devastating Impact of DOJ's Decision in the Texas vs Azar Case

The scope of the District court decision, if upheld by the courts as the DOJ now supports, would detrimentally affect most Americans in our country. Gone could be the guaranteed protections for 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions. Medicaid healthcare coverage for over 17 million low-income individuals would dissolve. Millions of adult children under age 26 would no longer be guaranteed health coverage under their parents' insurance. Insurance companies could again place lifetime coverage limits on needed medical care as well as coverage restrictions on individuals with pre-existing health conditions. Coverage of preventive services with no cost sharing in private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid could vanish. Women could again be charged more than men for their health insurance coverage and maternity care would no longer be required coverage. We would return to the era of insurance companies defining what they cover rather than being required to offer plans that provide true health security. The continuing innovation to shift the health care system toward providing more affordable and quality health care to people in this country would also be lost.