Chaberton earns Maryland's first Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity for community solar

Chaberton Energy's Project Bonneville approved to move forward under the state's Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity process.

Solar project will support Maryland communities, produce 7.65 megawatts direct current (MWdc) of clean energy on 37 acres, and create biodiversity through planting of local pollinator habitat.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maryland Public Service Commission (PSC) granted Chaberton Energy's 7.65 MWdc Project Bonneville a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity, allowing the community solar project in Jarrettsville in Harford County to move forward.

One of Chaberton Energy's solar projects in Howard County, Maryland.

This is the first time a community solar project has been recommended under Maryland's Power Plant Research Program (PPRP), which coordinates the state's comprehensive review of proposed power generating and transmission facilities. The PPRP was designed so that regulators could ensure applications are fully vetted before being sent to the PSC.

"Maryland is one of the most supportive states in the nation for community solar projects," said Stefano Ratti, Chaberton's CEO and founder. "We are proud to play a leading role in our home state, and we hope that other states will follow Maryland's example in promoting critical clean energy infrastructure."

Chaberton has more than 190 MW of community solar projects in active development and construction in Maryland and is the state's leading community solar company. Maryland's community solar industry has taken off after Governor Wes Moore signed legislation in 2023 that encourages local clean energy projects. The law includes provisions that require that 40% of the energy output serve low- to moderate-income subscribers.

"Policy and process change is essential to moving the needle on the clean energy transition," said Maryland League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Kim Coble. "We congratulate the State of Maryland and Chaberton on this project and are proud to see Maryland leading the way with the statewide CPCN process for community solar that will bring more clean energy on the grid and into the homes of those who wouldn't be able to access it otherwise."

Once constructed, the Bonneville project will provide enough clean energy for almost 1,400 homes and will occupy 37 acres of a 186-acre plot of land. In addition to state and county tax revenue, the Bonneville project will offer an average of $300 in annual energy savings to project subscribers. It also will include pollinator habitat that will support local bee and insect populations and increase farming production in the area.

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects for communities and businesses. Chaberton was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing community solar company, the No. 2 fastest-growing Maryland company, and the No. 34 fastest-growing company overall.

