Chaberton Energy announces start of construction on Lime Kiln 2.9 MW community solar project in Howard County, Md.

Supports development of new renewable energy generation, making solar available to residential and business subscribers unable to install rooftop systems.

Reduces carbon emissions, provides savings on energy bills, supports biodiversity, and augments Maryland's growing reputation as a renewable leader.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaberton Energy today announced construction has started on a new 2.9 megawatts (MWdc) community solar project located in Fulton, Howard County, Md. The Lime Kiln solar project was developed by Chaberton, a leading community solar developer, and is owned and operated by Pivot Energy, a national renewable energy independent power producer.

One of Chaberton Energy's completed community solar projects.

The Lime Kiln community solar project will be part of the Maryland Community Solar program, enabling area residents and businesses to subscribe to it. When completed, it will provide lower-cost electricity to residents across all incomes who want to gain access to clean energy but may not be able to install solar panels on their own property.

The project will produce more than 4.6 million kilowatt hours of electricity annually, which is enough energy to power approximately 400 homes. The environmental impact of this clean energy project is equivalent to removing nearly 800 gas-powered cars off the road.

"The Lime Kiln solar project will bring additional clean energy to our community and offer Howard County residents greater access to lower electric bills," said Howard County Executive Dr. Calvin B. Ball. "The project also helps to advance our Howard County Climate Forward plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2030 and achieve net zero by 2045. We are delighted to have this new solar array in our community as we continue to lead on energy independence."

There were many steps and significant cross-collaboration with county and state officials to get the project approved so it can be built to provide clean energy, support the community and add to the biodiversity of the area.

"This is another big win for clean energy and for equitable access to renewable energy in our home state of Maryland," said Mike Doniger, Chaberton Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "This is a great example of how community solar can work for local residents, and I can't wait to see this project power up."

Project Lime Kiln is expected to be operational in the first half of 2025.

"Pivot Energy is excited to build and operate the Lime Kiln energy project, to further engage in the Howard community, while providing clean, affordable energy to the people who live here," said Brit Gibson, Chief Operating Officer of Pivot. "Pivot provides more than just clean energy to the local communities that host our solar projects. We are accelerating an equitable shift to clean energy in communities throughout the nation by developing, financing and servicing renewable energy projects."

Chaberton and Pivot, which have collaborated on other projects in Howard County, also have made contributions to community charitable organizations such as Brightminds, the Community Ecology Institute and POWER52.

Chaberton was recently named the 34th fastest-growing private company in America on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list. The company is a leading Maryland-based community solar developer with more than 200 megawatts of community solar projects in the state in operations, construction or active development. In July, Chaberton was the first company to receive a favorable recommendation from the state's Power Plant Research Program (PPRP) for a community solar project through the Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity process.

The Lime Kiln project will use 15 acres on a 57-acre tract of land and will include local pollinators such as:

Milkweed, a Monarch butterfly favorite;

Black-eyed Susans, the Maryland state flower; and

state flower; and Asters and mountain mint, to name just a few.

These carefully selected native plants will attract insects, butterflies and birds, helping support the surrounding area's biodiversity and agriculture.

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation focused on developing sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy projects. Our work ranges from site conception to full operations, emphasizing distributed energy, community solar, and commercial and industrial initiatives.

We deeply value the communities we serve including employees, landowners, neighbors, customers, regulators, development partners and investors. Rooted in creativity, excellence, and humanity, our team is dedicated to creating sustainable renewable energy solutions. These projects support the transition to clean energy and reduce pollution, as well as benefit residents and businesses economically.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a US-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

Chaberton Media Contact

Erica Brinker

412.715.3652

[email protected]

Pivot Media Contact

Marci Grossman

[email protected]

847.257.5649

SOURCE Chaberton Energy