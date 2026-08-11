Chaberton Energy Named to Inc. 5000 for 3rd Consecutive Year

Chaberton Energy earned a spot on Inc. Magazine 's 2026 Inc. 5000, ranking No. 57 among energy companies and No. 104 in Maryland.



This is the solar and energy storage company's third consecutive year on the list, a run few companies achieve.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaberton Energy today was named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Inc. 5000, the most prestigious list of America's fastest-growing privately held companies. This is Chaberton's third consecutive year on the list after ranking 34th and 53rd overall in the last two years.

Chaberton ranked No. 57 among energy companies, No. 104 in Maryland, and No. 222 in the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV metro area. Founded in 2020, Chaberton develops distributed energy projects including solar and battery storage installations that lower energy costs for consumers, provide reliable energy supplies, stabilize the electric grid and support economic growth.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a third consecutive year is a remarkable team achievement that shows steady and durable growth," said Stefano Ratti, Chaberton's CEO and founder. "We are developing distributed solar and energy storage projects at a time of skyrocketing electricity demand, even in a rapidly evolving policy environment."

In 2026, Chaberton ranked No. 4,413 overall. Each year's Inc. 5000 ranking is based on a different three-year revenue window. This year's ranking compares revenue from 2023 through 2025, a period that followed two years of steep growth from a small base.

Chaberton has secured site control for energy projects at nearly 200 sites across Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Illinois and Massachusetts, among others. This accounts for 850+ megawatts of electric generating capacity and almost 5,500 megawatt hours of energy storage under development.

The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment of independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

For more information or to see the complete list, visit inc.com/inc5000.

About Chaberton Energy

Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing community-scale energy projects, with a focus on distributed solar and energy storage. A national developer with roots in the communities it serves, Chaberton is a three-time Inc. 5000 awardee, landing on the list of America's fastest-growing private companies in 2024, 2025 and 2026. With a commitment to creativity, excellence and humanity, Chaberton's team delivers projects that improve grid reliability and resilience while lowering electricity costs for community members and businesses. Learn more at chaberton.com.

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SOURCE Chaberton Energy