Chaberton Energy Named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces List for 2nd Year

Award based on employee survey covering engagement, development and culture

Recognition reflects a team that stayed focused on its values through a challenging year for the distributed energy industry

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Chaberton Energy has been named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list. The 2026 recognition comes after a year when shifting market conditions, evolving policy and rising demand for energy storage tested every part of the business and industry, and the Chaberton team continued to show up and tackle each challenge as it arose.

The team behind Chaberton Energy, during a company retreat in Illinois.

The award honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces through deep employee engagement, a collaborative culture, strong benefits and meaningful professional growth. Chaberton earned its place on the list by doing what it has always done: letting its values lead.

The company's values of creativity, excellence and humanity are the framework through which Chaberton hires, develops projects, engages communities and treats partners. In a year that demanded flexibility and focus in equal measure, those values gave the team a shared language for hard decisions.

"What I'm most proud of is how our team members carry our values into every part of the work," said Mike Doniger, president and co-founder of Chaberton Energy. "Changing market conditions and surging demand for energy storage raised the bar for everyone. Our people responded with creativity, with excellence, and with the kind of care for each other and our partners that makes the work worthwhile."

The award is based on a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering management effectiveness, professional development, perks and overall company culture. Each company's benefits package is also audited as part of the scoring process. Chaberton is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized in 2026.

Chaberton develops community solar and energy storage projects that deliver energy where and when it is needed most. The electricity generated from Chaberton's solar projects goes to the grid so community members can buy lower-cost local energy on a subscription basis. Chaberton's storage projects extend that value, holding energy when supply is high and releasing it when demand peaks and costs rise, lowering the overall cost of energy to ratepayers.

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Chaberton Energy

Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing community-scale energy projects, with a focus on distributed solar and energy storage. A national developer with roots in the communities it serves, Chaberton is a two-time Inc. 5000 awardee, ranking in 2025 as the No. 53 fastest-growing private company in America and the No. 2 energy company on the list. With a commitment to creativity, excellence and humanity, Chaberton's team delivers projects that improve grid reliability and resilience while lowering electricity costs for community members and businesses.

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SOURCE Chaberton Energy