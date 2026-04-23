Chaberton Energy RFP Seeks Farming Partners for two Maryland Agrivoltaics Projects

Agrivoltaics co-locates solar facilities and agricultural activity while creating access to lower-cost energy for community members during a time of spiking prices.





Chaberton is partnering with Okovate Sustainable Energy to select farmers for the Montgomery County, Md., projects.

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaberton Energy invites Maryland farmers to respond to two requests for proposal (RFPs) to farm up to 27 acres of land in Montgomery County as part of an agrivoltaics initiative. Agrivoltaics is the practice of co-locating solar power projects with farming activities.

This opportunity will provide selected farmers with access to land at no cost as well as compensation for vegetation management at the site. Chaberton is working with Okovate Sustainable Energy to solicit and evaluate proposals from farmers interested in using the land under and between the projects' rows of solar panels for crop farming and/or animal grazing.

The RFPs come at a time when Maryland imports more than 40% of its electricity, leaving ratepayers exposed to volatile wholesale prices. These projects bring distributed solar closer to the communities that need it most, providing lower-cost energy to nearly 1,000 local households while supporting agricultural businesses in the area.

"These projects are among Montgomery County's first agrivoltaics projects," said Ryan Boswell, vice president of development for Chaberton Energy. "Everybody benefits when farmers, communities, local governments and energy developers work together toward a shared set of goals."

The solar projects align with Maryland's renewable energy and agricultural sustainability goals. Selected farmers will develop tailored farming plans for each site and seek the required review from the Montgomery County Office of Agriculture.

"Together we're building out the energy network we need while keeping agricultural land productive," said Miles Braxton, CEO and co-founder of Okovate. "This is an opportunity to provide land access to local farmers looking to expand or start their operations, while also leasing land for solar that helps meet the growing energy demand."

Chaberton Solar Sugarloaf in Dickerson, Md., will have a generating capacity of 5.23 megawatts. It spans 19 acres, with 16 acres covered by the solar array and a 3-acre buffer zone. Approximately 10 acres of land in between solar panel rows and a total of 13 acres are available for agricultural use.

Chaberton Solar Ramiere in Poolesville, Md., is a 3.88 megawatt project spanning 11 acres, with approximately 8 acres covered by the solar array and a 2-acre buffer zone. Approximately 5 acres of land in between solar panel rows and a total of 7 acres are available for agricultural use.

Farmers or agricultural operators responding to the RFPs must submit a proposal that provides a clear vision for how they will utilize one or both agrivoltaics sites and outlines their approach to vegetation management, agricultural production and sustainable practices. Complete information as well as application forms are available at chaberton.com/RFP26.

About Chaberton Energy

Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing community-scale energy projects, with a focus on distributed solar and battery energy storage. A national developer with roots in the communities it serves, Chaberton is a two-time Inc. 5000 awardee, ranking in 2025 as the No. 53 fastest-growing private company in America and the No. 2 energy company on the list. With a commitment to creativity, excellence, and humanity, Chaberton's team develops distributed solar and battery energy storage projects that improve grid reliability and resilience while lowering electricity costs for community members and businesses.

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SOURCE Chaberton Energy