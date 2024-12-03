Chaberton Energy Named to Inc.'s 2024 Best in Business List

The annual list honors industry-leading companies from around the world that are the best at what they do.

Chaberton recognized as one of just four honorees in the Environmental Issues category.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaberton Energy, a distributed energy developer with a particular focus on community solar, has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list for the first time. Inc.'s annual Best in Business Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and on society at large.

Chaberton Energy was named to the 2024 list as one of just four companies in the Environmental Issues category for its work in helping to modernize the U.S. electrical grid and make the clean energy transition accessible to more Americans. This involves siting and designing distributed energy projects, work that requires substantial and authentic community engagement to succeed.

"Our projects provide economic opportunities for communities, while supplying clean energy to residents," said Chaberton CEO and Founder Stefano Ratti. "Our team threads our company values of creativity, excellence and humanity throughout every part of their work, and it's become an important differentiator for us. These values lead to high-quality projects and stakeholders who feel heard."

In January 2024, Chaberton Energy announced it had 100 projects under site control in the four years since its founding. Now, less than a year later, that number has grown another 30% to more than 130 projects, representing 700 megawatts under active development.

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins. In 2024, just 241 companies and 16 business leaders earned this honor. Inc. editors and reporters personally review every application and select Best in Business honorees that had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment or society as a whole.

About Chaberton Energy

Headquartered in Maryland, Chaberton Energy is a public benefit corporation developing renewable distributed energy projects, with a particular emphasis on community solar and solar for businesses. Chaberton was named to the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and ranks as the No. 1 fastest-growing community solar company, the No. 2 fastest-growing Maryland company, and the No. 34 fastest-growing company overall.

