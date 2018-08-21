CHACCRA to Launch Nepalese Inspired Decor Collection at London Design Festival 2018

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- London will host their 16th annual London Design Festival from 15th September, welcoming world leaders in design to the banks of the River Thames to represent cultures and countries from around the globe.

CHACCRA will be launching their Nepalese inspired design collection at two events during the Festival, including events at SAMA Bankside and the prestigious London Design Fair. The exhibitions will show handmade Tibetan rugs from the brand's premium design collection, alongside a collection of artisanal pieces from Nepal.

Grounded in traditional craft methodology, the Chakra Design Collection is inspired by the lotus flower and circular aesthetics of Chakra, utilising contemporary colour palettes and unique shapes to create a modern feel within the designs.

CHACCRA founder Sharon Shi commented: "Our team has captured the rich design heritage of Nepal and delicately fused contemporary concepts into the mix to create a truly unique collection that we're very excited to release in London this September."

The one week festival will bring together top international designers and promises to be a cultural melting pot, exhibiting rare and unique designs from around the globe. Along with CHACCRA other notable brands exhibiting their textile collections include iconic Italian furniture company MOROSO, THE RUG COMPANY and CHRISTOPHER FARR. The London Design Festival in 2017 attracted 450,000 visitors from over 75 countries and 2018 is expected to be the largest event to date.

CHACCRA is a proud partner of GoodWeave accredited, family run workshops in Nepal, promoting local, small-batch production and the use of sustainable resources.

Events details:

Now & Then: Decor inspired by Nepal: Pre-launch exhibition at SAMA Bankside / 15th Sept / 11am - 9pm



The London Design Fair: Brand launch at The Old Truman Brewery / 20-23rd Sept / Stand 12.29 / Hall 12

About CHACCRA

CHACCRA is traditional culture's new artisan playground. The brand specialise in authentic Nepalese artisanal decor with a contemporary twist, fusing together the mysteries of Nepal's exquisite artisan heritage with innovative and modern design thinking.

A venture founded on a mission to encourage and capture Nepal's intricate yet fragile crafting cultures, CHACCRA mostly sources finished pieces and production directly from skill artisans in Nepal, providing talented craftsmen and women with access to sustainable business opportunities and development.

