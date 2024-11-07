Chaco Introduces the All-New Comfort-First, Lightweight CushZ Sandal

ROCKFORD, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaco, the outdoor footwear brand born on the river and renowned for its performance sandals, today launched its latest sandal innovation engineered for lightweight comfort. The CushZ Sandal combines comfort, sustainability and lightweight performance for consumers to lighten up life – with the same iconic webbing and adjustability they know, love and expect.

Designed with a casual-use lifestyle in mind, the CushZ is made for light-wearing, stylish occasions. The sandal is perfect for dog walks, weekend unwinding, farmers markets or simply as a daily comfort provider – at 50% less weight than the Z/1 Classic, featuring an ultra-comfortable footbed and a padded mesh collar.

The CushZ is now available to purchase at chacos.com for $80. It is certified by the American Podiatric Medical Association.

"We've made it our mission to create footwear that is adaptable and made to last a lifetime, enabling Chaco Nation to channel their inner adventurer," said Chaco Senior Brand Director Jon Golub. "The CushZ embodies this spirit, offering unparalleled comfort, cushioning and sustainability for all of life's adventures. Once you slip this on, your feet will feel an instant relief and keep you comfortable all day long. Now, consumers have a lighter Chaco to bring along wherever life may take them."

The CushZ product benefits include:

Half the weight of the classic Z/Sandal: The CushZ's featherlight build is a welcome respite for tired feet, ensuring ease of movement and a gentle touch

Cushioned comfort: Its ultra-comfortable footbed feels like walking on clouds, providing all-day comfort and relief

Instant relief: The padded mesh collar offers a super soft feel

REPREVE® webbing: Crafted from 100% recycled Repreve materials made from recycled bottles, making it an eco-conscious choice for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts – the same webbing used on Chaco's Z/Sandal for quick-drying, water-capable, 360-degree adjustability for the perfect, secure fit

"We designed the CushZ to meet evolving consumer preferences as individuals are becoming more health-conscious, seeking shoes that provide proper support, cushioning and ergonomic designs to promote foot health and overall well-being. It's made for pure enjoyment as you lighten up life," said Golub.

For more information on Chaco, visit chacos.com or follow @chacofootwear on Instagram.

ABOUT CHACO :

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.

