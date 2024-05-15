Chaco to Marry 35 Sandal-Loving Couples, Host First Riverfront Wedding This Summer

The brand is celebrating life's greatest adventure by helping long-time fans tie the knot in honor of its 35th birthday

ROCKFORD, Mich., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaco, the outdoor footwear brand born on the river and renowned for its performance sandals, announced it is inviting 35 couples to get married or renew their vows at the first-ever Chaco Wedding this summer as part of its 35th birthday celebrations.

The Chaco Wedding will be held Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 8 p.m. MDT at The Mishawaka in Bellvue, Colo., nestled on the banks of the scenic Poudre River. Couples can RSVP for an elopement or vow renewal time slot now. Spaces are limited and early registration is encouraged.

"We receive hundreds of wedding invites each year and are tagged in countless photos of Chaco Nation getting married in their sandals, so we are inviting everyone to come celebrate and tie the knot with us," said Chaco Senior Brand Director Jon Golub. "Chaco sandals are known for a lifetime of memories, so we're giving back by helping to be the start of a lifetime of memories. You invited us, and now we're inviting you."

There will be two group elopement style ceremonies at 5 and 7 p.m.

The Chaco Wedding experience will offer:

Elopements ceremonies

Vow renewals

Custom wedding sandals for purchase

Open-house style reception

Live music

Surprise and delight moments

The Mishawaka provides a picturesque backdrop for the unique celebration – a nod to Chaco's history born on the river in 1989 in Paonia, Colo. Couples will exchange vows overlooking the river, with the sounds of nature providing the soundtrack to their special day.

"What is better than getting married in your Chacos? Getting married with others getting married in their Chacos," said Golub.

The wedding is part of the fourth annual Chaco Tour and the brand's Chaco For Life 35th birthday celebration. The heart of the brand's birthday is celebrating life moments that bring excitement and evoke heart-pounding, tangible feelings of aliveness – like weddings.

The Mishawaka Amphitheater is a 1,000-person outdoor venue next to the Poudre River. It has become home to some of the most memorable musical experiences that Colorado has to offer and has showcased some of the greatest talent in the country.

RSVP to the Chaco wedding here. Follow @chacofootwear on Instagram to keep up with the Chaco for Life Tour and wedding festivities if you are unable to attend.

ABOUT CHACO :

Born on the river in 1989, Chaco, a division of Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), builds premium footwear for the outdoor-minded. The brand's iconic Z/sandals are repairable at ReChaco and more than 20,000 sandals a year are kept out of landfills every year. Plus, as a result of the brand's proprietary LUVSEAT™ foot bed, the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) has awarded the Seal of Acceptance to all Chaco footwear styles. The APMA Seal is intended to raise awareness by identifying products of exceptional quality that are manufactured with comfort, health, and safety in mind. Simply put, Chaco is fit for adventure. Please visit us at www.chacos.com, Facebook: Chaco, Instagram: ChacoFootwear, TikTok: ChacoFootwear.

