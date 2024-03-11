Chad Brownstein Presents 2024 Tulane Women's Golf Classic

Tournament has raised in excess of $250,000 for local charities

NEW ORLEANS, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Wave women's golf team will be teeing it up at home as they play host to the 3rd annual tournament. The sixteen team, three-day event, will be played at English Turn Golf and Country Club, March 10 through March 12.

The Tulane Classic will be presented by Green Wave men's golf alumnus Chad Brownstein.

The 2024 tournament will continue with a community focus, supporting at-risk youth in New Orleans. The tournament has raised in excess of $250,000 to support charities including the Boys & Girls Club Milne Unit located on Franklin Avenue in New Orleans. These funds have been used to help purchase much needed educational supplies including technology and sports equipment for the Club members. Additionally, Club members will have the opportunity to attend the women's tournament this year to watch and interact with players.

Mr. Brownstein envisions this upcoming tournament as one where local youth in the community can see young women excelling in athletics and in the classroom. "We have increased inclusivity and activated an important partnership in the community, 2024 will continue to advance all our objectives," Brownstein said.

Joining Tulane on its home course will be Cal Poly, Central Arkansas, Colorado State, Columbia, Harvard, Howard, Iowa, Memphis, Missouri, North Carolina A&T, Notre Dame, Princeton, Southern Miss, Texas State, Texas El Paso, and Wichita State.

First round competition will begin on March 10th with final round play on March 12th.

Fans can visit GolfStat.com for live stats during the tournament.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marvin Roca

The Rose Group

[email protected]

SOURCE Chad Brownstein