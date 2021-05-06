Chad LaGrange Joins CRST as Chief Commercial Officer

During his tenure he held positions of increasing responsibility in Commercial and Government Systems businesses, including Sr. Director of Sales for the Business and Regional Jet market, Sr. Director of Global Customer and Product Support and Sr. Director of Military Avionics and Helicopters. Prior to joining Collins, LaGrange was in the U.S. NAVY as an Airman.

LaGrange is a licensed FAA Airframe and Powerplant aircraft mechanic, holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a minor in project management from DeVry University, and an executive MBA from Colorado Technical University.

"Chad's experience with complicated, enterprise-wide projects and large customers in a fortune 500 company makes him an ideal fit for this role. Chad's honed sales and marketing expertise, demonstrated leadership and track record of success, combined with CRST's team of experienced, transportation industry sales professionals, will accelerate CRST's growth trajectory." said CRST CEO Hugh Ekberg. "He has a career full of building teams and delivering record breaking business growth by leveraging marketing analytics and the talent of his teams. We are thrilled to have an executive of Chad's caliber join our leadership team and we look forward to the value he will bring to our customers."

About CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc.

Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc. is one of the largest privately held transportation companies in the United States. CRST provides a broad array of transportation solutions, including team expedited, flatbed, dedicated services, truckload capacity solutions, transportation management, high-value product white-glove services and big and bulky home delivery and installation. For more information, visit www.crst.com or call (800) 736-CRST (2778).

[email protected]

319-390-2691

