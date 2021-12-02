Chad Price of MAKO Medical Partners with iHeart's Erica DeLong to Create Holiday Miracles

RALEIGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chad Price, Founder and CEO of MAKO Medical Laboratories , a national reference laboratory and leader in COVID-19 testing, is proud to announce the company's MAKO Miracle partnership with iHeartRadio's Erica DeLong to provide for families in need this holiday season.

The partnership is set out to make miracles this holiday season by providing Christmas trees, presents, and food to families that have children and find themselves in a difficult situation this year. Each day now through Christmas, Mako Medical will donate $1,000 towards a deserving family in need of a little cheer.

DeLong, who hosts "The Erica Show" on iHeartRadio's G105 in Raleigh, is passionate about helping children experience the wonders of the holidays, no matter what else is going on in their lives. She noted, "The holidays can bring out the best and the worst of times. Chad and I want to make sure as many families as possible get the best times this season."

MAKO Medical laboratories is steadfast in supporting the community it resides in - the community that allows the company to thrive. While MAKO Medical Laboratories realized massive expansions over the past year, due greatly to its impactful COVID-19 testing centers, it has also worked hard to give back to the community with its dedication to working with and for veterans, support in delivering community center vaccination clinics, donating to educational programs, and now, by creating Thanksgiving and Christmas miracles for families who find themselves in need of a bit of help this season.

"It's been a hard couple of years for so many people. We've lost loved ones, we've struggled through hard economic times – and for many people in this community, those hardships have lasting effects that trickle down to the children," said Price. "We're partnering with "The Erica Show" to make sure as many children as possible still believe in miracles this holiday season."

The only requirement to request a miracle this holiday season is having children and being in a difficult situation. To submit a request, share your story with Erica DeLong at [email protected] now through December 20th. Within your submission, please include brief details on the situation along with names, ages of children, address, and a phone number to contact the family. After reviewing submissions, Erica will choose those with the greatest need.

To learn more, listen to "The Erica Show" on G105 each weekday from 1 to 5 PM, or contact MAKO Medical Laboratories at [email protected]

