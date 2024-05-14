Chad Salsbury joins HKA's growing Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages team as a Partner based in Chicago

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKA, a leading global consultancy in risk mitigation, dispute resolution, expert witness, and litigation support services, is pleased to announce that Chad Salsbery has joined the firm's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) practice as a Partner based in Chicago, IL.

Mr. Salsbery will assist in expanding the firm's Intellectual Property practice. He has over 25 years of experience in matters related to commercial damages, financial valuations, bankruptcy, insurance claims, government contracts, and construction claims. He has analyzed and addressed claims for lost profits, price erosion, business interruptions, lost earnings, reasonable royalties, unjust enrichment, increased costs, and diminution of business value across a wide variety of industries.

Mr. Salsbery has extensive testimony and alternative dispute resolution experience. He has been identified as an expert witness in civil proceedings in many venues, including United States District Courts, state courts, the American Arbitration Association, and the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. He has also presented damages analyses to the members of the Department of Justice in mediation and other settlement discussions.

"We are excited to reunite with Chad as he brings with him over two decades of experience quantifying damages and performing economic analyses across multiple service lines and industries," said Paul Meyer, Partner, Joint Forensic Accounting & Commercial Damages Lead, Americas, and Global Intellectual Property Lead. "He is a valuable addition to the Americas FACD team. Chad is well known amongst many of his new HKA colleagues from his previous legacy firm experience, and we look forward to his immediate impact and contributions to our growing FACD practice."

Prior to joining HKA, Mr. Salsbery was managing director of B. Riley Advisory Services and a vice president at TM Financial Forensics, which was acquired by HKA in 2022. He earned his Bachelor of Science in finance, real estate, and insurance from Indiana University, is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), and is a member of the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts (NACVA).

HKA's Forensic Accounting and Commercial Damages (FACD) experts have extensive experience advising clients on the accounting, economic, and financial impacts of complex matters. Our experts serve clients by analyzing issues related to various disputes, including breach of contract, intellectual property (IP), shareholder, mergers, and acquisitions. Additionally, we undertake fraud, forensic, and regulatory investigations.

HKA's IP consultants and experts work worldwide to value intangibles in most industries – from high technology to education, healthcare to e-commerce, and transport and consumer goods. We are experienced in analyzing the multitude of issues required to assess IP damages, such as apportionment of profits, manufacturing and sales capacity, available alternatives, customer demand, company and product profitability, competition, cost savings, and enhanced earnings related to licensing IP. Our IP experts have evaluated and determined reasonable royalties for a broad range of products and industries, reviewing and analyzing thousands of license agreements.

