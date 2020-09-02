Chad Waddoups Named Among The Nation's Top 30 Investment Program Managers

According to BIC, the list recognizes investment program managers located in banks and credit unions based on several qualifying criteria, including the number of advisors they oversee, team assets under management*, percentage growth in team production, and production per advisor.

"We want our members to receive personalized, professional guidance on the path to retirement," says Nathan Anderson, chief operating officer and executive vice president at Mountain America Credit Union. "Being named a top program manager at Mountain America Investment Services attests to the hard work and high quality of service the wealth management team provides to members pursuing their financial dreams."

"On behalf of LPL, I congratulate Chad Waddoups on being recognized for his leadership and management of the investment program located at Mountain America Credit Union," said Arthur Osman, LPL Financial executive vice president, Institution Services. "It takes vision, support from the institution and partners, and commitment from a talented team to be able to lead a program to these heights. We applaud Chad Waddoups and the team for the work they do and we look forward to supporting their continued success."

The investment program at Mountain America Credit Union is supported by LPL Financial, a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer. LPL Financial is the nation's leading provider of third-party investment services to financial institutions, offering insurance and investment services to more than 800 banks and credit unions nationwide**. The Institution Services offering provides consulting, back-office support, access to technology and resources delivering integrated capabilities, and solutions to address the evolving needs of bank and credit union investment programs.

About Mountain America Investment Services

Mountain America Investment Services provides comprehensive, long-term wealth planning services to help credit union members work toward their goals. We specialize in offering support for personal investments, tax strategies, retirement, and estate planning. We provide investment services through LPL Financial at locations across the Intermountain West. Our team of experienced advisors is here to guide you along your journey. To learn more or set up a virtual meeting or in-person meeting at any Mountain America Credit Union branch, visit macu.com/investments.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation's largest independent broker-dealer***. We serve independent financial professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Investment Services are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Mountain America Investment Services, and may also be employees of Mountain America Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Mountain America Credit Union or Mountain America Investment Services. Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union Guaranteed Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations May Lose Value

*The team assets under management numbers reported by BIC include advisory and brokerage assets serviced by the advisor team. Asset numbers reported were as of 01/1/2020.

**Source: 2018/2019 Kehrer Bielan TPM Survey. Based on Financial Institution Market Share.

***Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

LPL Financial, Mountain America Credit Union, and Bank Investment Consultant are not affiliated entities.

SOURCE Mountain America Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.macu.com

