Chad Walter Joins DiningRD as Chief Financial Officer

ST. LOUIS, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiningRD, the country's leading provider of nutrition consulting and foodservice software to senior living communities, announced today that Chad Walter has joined the team as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Currently owned by Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland, OH, DiningRD provides services and technology that improve nutrition outcomes for residents in senior living and post-acute care. The company employs approximately 500 both at their headquarters in St. Louis and throughout the country.

"Chad brings expertise in operational management as well as finance. His ability to set strategic fiscal direction, build teams and scale companies will benefit DiningRD as we continue to grow both organically and through acquisition, " said Carol Sapp, founder and CEO of DiningRD. "We are thrilled that Chad is joining the leadership team."

With experience in various industries, Walter has held financial and operational leadership roles for more than 15 years. He began his career in consulting and worked for BKD and CCA Global Partners. Before joining DiningRD, he held various positions including Chief Financial Officer and VP of Operations at CoreLink, a surgical device manufacturer. Walter earned his Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Management Information Systems from Saint Louis University.

"I am excited to be joining this successful mission-driven enterprise and look forward to working closely with the expert team to improve the lives of seniors. Our support of long-term care communities includes helping them become more efficient, cost effective, and enabling them in purveying positive dining experiences for their residents."

About DiningRD

DiningRD (formerly known as Health Technologies Inc.) is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus, and food service software to senior living communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. DiningRD's clients include senior living and post-acute care communities, small acute care hospitals, foodservice distributors and foodservice management companies. Learn more at www.diningrd.com.

