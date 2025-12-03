CHADD Honors ImpactParents Founders with 2025 Hall of Fame Award for Outstanding Service to the ADHD Community

ATLANTA, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Dempster and Elaine Taylor-Klaus—founders of ImpactParents, the first global coaching and training organization for parents of neurodiverse kids—were honored by CHADD as Hall of Fame Award recipients at this year's International Conference on ADHD, November 13-15 in Kansas City, MO. The award is given by CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) to recognize outstanding, significant service to their mission and is awarded to those empowering people affected by ADHD through evidence-based information, support, and advocacy in either research or practice.

ImpactParents is an organization dedicated to providing affordable, neuroinformed education, training, coaching, and support for parents, educators, and practitioners working with neurodiverse kids. Their convenient, accessible offerings, including in-depth virtual courses, one-on-one coaching, dedicated support groups, and more, center around behavior management training for adults, a first-line recommended treatment for children with ADHD, ASD, and related executive function challenges.

Parents worldwide have lauded ImpactParents' trailblazing Sanity School® program as "unique and effective," "clear and easy to follow," and state they completed the program feeling "empowered, not only with skills, compassion and resources, but also with hope." Globally, industry professionals also praise ImpactParents' offerings as "some of the best parenting programs I know," or as Karin Varblow, MD asserts, "No one, absolutely no one, does parent training and coaching better…[they] get ADHD families and how to help them like no one else on the planet. The return on an investment in learning what they can teach you will be priceless."

Jerome Schultz, PhD, clinical neuropsychologist and lecturer on psychology at Harvard Medical School, recommends the organization to parents and professionals alike, stating "Not only have I referred every family I've worked with to ImpactADHD® [now ImpactParents], I've recommended this invaluable resource to teachers, social workers, guidance counselors, and school psychologists, so they can make sure all their families know about it."

This award isn't the first recognition for ImpactParents—based on their award-winning coach approach, their Sanity School® behavior management training program for parents was selected by CHADD in 2016 as an Innovative Program, followed by their professional certification program in 2018. The organization has also received accolades for their literature on the topic—their book Parenting ADHD Now! Easy Intervention Strategies to Empower Kids with ADHD was recognized as a 2018 National Parenting Product Award winner, and The Essential Guide to Raising Complex Kids with ADHD, Anxiety, and More was released to best-seller status in 2020. The ImpactParents Blog has been cited as Healthline's 'Best of' blog for ADHD for multiple years running, and their Parenting with Impact podcast provides a current, quality resource with more than 100,000 downloads worldwide.

Parents, educators, and other practitioners looking to enhance the support they provide to families with kids affected by ADHD, ASD, and related executive function challenges can visit https://impactparents.com/ for information on Sanity School® and other support, training, coaching, and certification programs.

