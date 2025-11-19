Chaddock President & CEO Releases New Book, Beyond Trauma Care

QUINCY, Ill., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaddock is pleased to announce the release of its newest publication, Beyond Trauma Care: Combining the Science of Healing with the Power of Relationships, authored by President & CEO Matt Obert, LCSW.

Beyond Trauma Care Book

This groundbreaking book offers a strategic roadmap for leaders and organizations seeking to transform how they support children and families affected by trauma and disrupted attachment. Beyond Trauma Care introduces readers to the Chaddock Way, rooted in the Developmental Trauma and Attachment Program (DTAP)—a comprehensive, relationship-centered model developed through decades of research, practice, and faith-informed leadership.

"My hope is that this book equips and inspires others to reimagine how healing happens at every level," Obert said. "I want leaders and teams to feel empowered to create what we call 'cultures of attachment'—places where people thrive because they are connected, valued, and known."

Rather than offering a one-size-fits-all system, Beyond Trauma Care presents a flexible framework that organizations can adapt to their own communities, cultures, and contexts. While DTAP provides the clinical foundation, the book demonstrates how its principles can be woven deeply into everyday practice and organizational life.

"I felt compelled to write Beyond Trauma Care because I believe the Chaddock Way goes beyond what most people think of as 'trauma-informed care,'" Obert added. "It's about restoring what trauma takes away—trust, safety, and relationship—and doing so at the system level, not just within therapy rooms. The time for healing organizations, not only individuals, is now."

Beyond Trauma Care is available for purchase now on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1Y6M3TX

Located in Quincy, Illinois, Chaddock is an internationally recognized leader in the treatment of children experiencing the psychological, emotional, and spiritual effects of significant abuse, neglect, and trauma. Chaddock offers a full continuum of preventative, educational, and treatment services for children from birth to age 21 and their families.

