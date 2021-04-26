Chadi Berjaoui MD is recognized by Continental Who’s Who

TUCSON, Ariz., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chadi Berjaoui MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Family Practitioner in the field of Medicine for his exceptional contributions as a Physician with Carondelet Medical Group.

With several clinic locations, Carondelet Medical Group is committed to providing comprehensive care for patients and establishing patient relationships. The distinguished network of physicians are highly trained and equipped to ensure that every patient has a positive and hassle-free experience. The wide array of specialties include General Surgery, Internal Medicine, Family Practice, and Gynecology, just to name a few.



Having established a well-deserved reputation in the medical field, Dr. Berjaoui is a highly trusted and board certified Family Physician. Situated at 6567 E. Carondelet Dr., Suite 555 in Tucson, Arizona, he is currently serving patients within the Carondelet Medical Group for the past four years, offering his superlative repertoire of expertise in Family Medicine (Children & Adults), Chronic Disease Management, Disease Prevention, Geriatrics, Global Health, Integrative Medicine, and Women's Health. Dr. Berjaoui partners with his patients to deliver comprehensive, evidence-based care by evaluating and treating the whole patient. He is also devoted to serving underserved communities.



To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Berjaoui completed his undergraduate studies at McGill University with a degree in Microbiology. His career began after he received his medical degree from St. George's University, College of Medicine in Grenada. Upon relocating to Arizona, he completed a family medicine residency at the University of Arizona College of Medicine, Banner University Medical Center in 2019. He also earned sub-specialty certifications in Global Health and Integrative Medicine. During his training, Dr. Berjaoui has managed numerous clinical research trials, presented at educational conferences, and been awarded the "Faculty Undergraduate Student Research Award". Throughout his career, his research has included identifying victims of human trafficking, as well as evaluating and improving blood pressure measurements and control in the adult population.



Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in his field, Dr. Berjaoui maintains active memberships with the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Board of Family Physicians.

In his spare time, Dr. Berjaoui enjoys hiking, camping, running, cycling, travel, yoga, and cooking.



To learn more, please visit https://carondeletmedicalgroup.com/bio-page/chadi-berjaoui-md/?utm_source=local-listing&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=website-link.



To read Dr. Berjaoui's research, please visit https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Chadi_Berjaoui



